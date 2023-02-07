Read full article on original website
Sister Wives Fans React to Daughter's New Appearance
On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
Pop paedos, rock 'n' roll burglaries and SONGWRITER SHOOTERS! These music stars were all jailed...
Glam rocker Gary Glitter dominated the music charts in the UK in the 1970s and his song 'Rock and Roll Part 2 was a top 10 hit in the US, and is still a popular sports anthem to this day. His reputation came crashing down in 1999 when he was...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow files for half of his estate after he died without a will
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's widow has filed for half of his estate after he died without a will. The DJ and producer on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' took his own life in December aged 40, and now his wife Allison Holker - who he married in 2013 - has lodged a California Spousal Property Petition.
John Legend is hands-on dad
John Legend is "happy" to change his baby daughter's diapers. The 'All of Me' hitmaker and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed little Esti into the world last month and the 44-year-old singer is trying to be as hands-on as possible with the newborn so his spouse can get some rest.
Christina Applegate admits SAGs likely to be her 'last awards show as an actor' amid MS battle
Christina Applegate has admitted the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are likely to be her last as an actress. The 51-year-old star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021 and she admitted she doesn't think she's capable of the long days on set required to play a lead role in a TV show or movie.
Jonah Hill and Lauren London's You People kiss was faked, co-star claims
Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' co-star has claimed their kiss was faked with CGI. The two stars - who play Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed in the movie - lock lips at the end of the Netflix romantic comedy but Andrew Schulz alleged the moment was never filmed and instead was achieved in post-production using computer wizardry.
Naomi Ackie took 6 months to 'feel comfortable' speaking like Whitney Houston
Naomi Ackie took six months to feel "comfortable" speaking like Whitney Houston. The 30-year-old actress stars as the late iconic singer in the biopic 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody', and she was coached by the same movement coach Austin Butler used for 'Elvis' and Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
Why Ben Affleck 'wasn't his usual self' at the GRAMMY Awards...
Ben Affleck "wasn't his usual self" at the GRAMMY Awards. The 50-year-old actor attended the annual music ceremony on Sunday (05.02.23) along with pop star wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, but after an image of him looking unimpressed went viral as a meme, a source has now claimed that he was just "feeling tired."
Lily Collins branded ‘whore’ by abusive ex
Lily Collins is plunged into anxiety by memories of an abusive ex who branded her a “whore”. The ‘Emily In Paris’ actress, 33, is now in a healthy relationship with husband Charlie McDowell but said she still gets “triggered” about her previous toxic romance.
Jeremy Renner moving around in wheelchair and laughing with pals, says Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lilly says it was a "miracle" to see her friend Jeremy Renner moving around in a wheelchair following his near-tragic snowplow accident. The 52-year-old actor was crushed on New Year’s Day in Lake Tahoe by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully snowcat machine, leaving him with more than 30 shattered bones, but Evangeline - who starred alongside Jeremy in 2008 movie 'The Hurt Locker' - says he was "laughing with friends" when she went to see him "the other night".
Shania Twain is ready to duet with Harry Styles at the BRITs
Shania Twain is "ready" if Harry Styles wants her to perform with him at this weekend's BRIT Awards. The country pop icon duetted with the former One Direction star during his Coachella set last April, and she's already been using Harry's song 'Falling' in rehearsals for her own tour. Speaking...
Louis Tomlinson's emotional doc All Of Those Voices is heading to cinemas next month
Louis Tomlinson's documentary 'All Of Those Voices' is hitting cinemas on March 22. The former One Direction star teamed up with the director behind his idol Liam Gallagher's 2019 documentary film 'As It Was', Charlie Lightening, on the emotional feature. Viewers can expect an "intimate and unvarnished view of Louis'...
