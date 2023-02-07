Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos
Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
Ben Affleck 'Didn't Feel Comfortable' As Jennifer Lopez's Date At 2023 Grammys: 'All Eyes Were On Him,' Spills Source
While all eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year, the A-list actor seemed to want to be anywhere but at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Affleck quickly began trending on Sunday night, February 5, after fans took notice that he seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife.Though the actor "looked anxious and bored" throughout the evening, an insider explained to a news publication that he was simply uncomfortable by the amount of attention the famous pair was getting — nevertheless, he was happy to show...
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys
Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
Last year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemingly got their fairy-tale ending when they finally tied the knot almost 20 years after they had broken up. And just last month, Jennifer was full of nothing but love for life with her new husband, saying during an appearance on Today that 2022 was her “best year” since her children were born.
J. Lo Seemingly Reacts to Ben Affleck at Grammys Shade: ‘Best Time With My Love’
Clapping back! Jennifer Lopez seemingly responded to the shade husband Ben Affleck received for looking bored out of his mind at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, captioned a video montage of Grammys night – which included multiple photos of her and...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Were Well Aware of His GRAMMYs Meme, Awards Show Seat Filler Says
The actor went viral for being aloof during the GRAMMYs.
JLo Told Ben Affleck He’d Become a Meme Mid-Grammys, ‘Seat-Filler’ Says
So much for those lip-readers and body language experts—Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were not, in fact, locked in a tense argument at the Grammys, according to a woman seated next to them on the night. The seat-filler, Anna, took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her experience at the award show. Sharing photos of herself next to the couple, Anna claimed that she watched them act “super lovey-dovey” throughout the show, with “their hands always intertwined.” So what were Jen and Ben actually discussing during the telecast? According to Anna, Lopez realized in real time that the internet had latched onto her husband’s delightfully morose vibes at the ceremony, and leaned over to tell him as much. “JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’” Anna said, “and he was like, ‘Oh God, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme. Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression.” Anna did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.Read it at Buzzfeed News
