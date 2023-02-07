ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos

Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Didn't Feel Comfortable' As Jennifer Lopez's Date At 2023 Grammys: 'All Eyes Were On Him,' Spills Source

While all eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year, the A-list actor seemed to want to be anywhere but at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Affleck quickly began trending on Sunday night, February 5, after fans took notice that he seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife.Though the actor "looked anxious and bored" throughout the evening, an insider explained to a news publication that he was simply uncomfortable by the amount of attention the famous pair was getting — nevertheless, he was happy to show...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert

An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
seventeen.com

A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys

Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Inside Nova

Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'

Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the "wrong direction" due to a technical glitch. The former One Direction star's dancers have claimed the turntable stage started spinning the wrong way during the performance of 'As It Was' at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (05.02.23), causing the pop star and his backup dancers to perform in "reverse".
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

JLo Told Ben Affleck He’d Become a Meme Mid-Grammys, ‘Seat-Filler’ Says

So much for those lip-readers and body language experts—Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were not, in fact, locked in a tense argument at the Grammys, according to a woman seated next to them on the night. The seat-filler, Anna, took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her experience at the award show. Sharing photos of herself next to the couple, Anna claimed that she watched them act “super lovey-dovey” throughout the show, with “their hands always intertwined.” So what were Jen and Ben actually discussing during the telecast? According to Anna, Lopez realized in real time that the internet had latched onto her husband’s delightfully morose vibes at the ceremony, and leaned over to tell him as much. “JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’” Anna said, “and he was like, ‘Oh God, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme. Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression.” Anna did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.Read it at Buzzfeed News
Inside Nova

Shania Twain is ready to duet with Harry Styles at the BRITs

Shania Twain is "ready" if Harry Styles wants her to perform with him at this weekend's BRIT Awards. The country pop icon duetted with the former One Direction star during his Coachella set last April, and she's already been using Harry's song 'Falling' in rehearsals for her own tour. Speaking...
Inside Nova

Jonah Hill and Lauren London's You People kiss was faked, co-star claims

Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' co-star has claimed their kiss was faked with CGI. The two stars - who play Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed in the movie - lock lips at the end of the Netflix romantic comedy but Andrew Schulz alleged the moment was never filmed and instead was achieved in post-production using computer wizardry.
Inside Nova

Quavo and Offset ‘brawled at Grammys over Takeoff tribute’

Quavo and Offset reportedly brawled backstage at the 2023 Grammys. The pair, who were left devastated by the death of their late Migos bandmate Takeoff, 28, in November, are said to have got in a bust-up over the musical tribute to the rapper during the Sunday (05.02.23) awards ceremony in the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside Nova

Brendon Urie becomes a dad for the first time

Brendon Urie has become a father for the first time. The Panic! At The Disco singer - who announced last month that the band is coming to an end after the upcoming UK and European tour - has welcomed her first baby with wife Sarah Orzechowski, whom he married in 2023 after four years of dating.
Inside Nova

Drifters star Charlie Thomas dies aged 85

Charlie Thomas has died at the age of 85. The singer was best known for his time performing in 1960s doo-wop group The Drifters but passed away on January 31 following a battle with liver cancer, his friend and fellow crooner Peter Lemongello Jr confirmed on Monday (06.02.23). He told...

Comments / 0

Community Policy