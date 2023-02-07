ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

June Augsburger
2d ago

My biggest complaint is that he talked so fast his words were like mush For me I am glad he didn’t get to stay long. He almost acted a bit mental. The way he would screw up his mouth in that pucker it was very very difficult to understand In some ways he made me think of a little boy.

Reply(10)
10
Lokish
2d ago

who cares? you're not having him over for a dinner party. people have their individual personalities and quirks, leave them alone and look in a mirror cuz your complaints annoy me

Reply
4
Gary buchanan
1d ago

whats all this crap about griping about the contestants, get a life and enjoy the show, because there are going to be good ones and not such good ones...

Reply
2
