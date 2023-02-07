Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Dismembered Remains Found in Concrete-Filled Barrel Belong to Missing North Carolina Man, Authorities Say
The cut-up remains of a North Carolina man last seen on Christmas Eve have been found encased in concrete inside a barrel, authorities said. Forensic testing concluded the body parts belonged to Michael Bradley Cox, 40, who was reported missing on Jan. 5 after not being seen in several days, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
WXII 12
Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
Man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, arrested by North Carolina deputies
Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.
North Carolina woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
Former Fort Bragg solider charged in 2010 North Carolina cold case homicide, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Charges have been filed against a former Fort Bragg solider in the 2010 stabbing death of a North Carolina man, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. On May 31, 2010, investigators say that Terrance Plummer Jr. was found dead inside a home on the 300 block of Rhew Street after being […]
2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
91-year-old woman injured in Robeson County hit-and-run
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 91-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area, according to deputies. The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital with critical […]
WXII 12
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
cbs17
4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
North Carolina woman charged in overdose death of high school student
A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January.
WMBF
Lone survivor of Robeson County triple homicide released from hospital
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The lone survivor of a triple homicide in Robeson County is out of the hospital. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told WMBF News that 71-year-old Equilla Biggs was released from the hospital. She is continuing her recovery from home. Biggs was shot in late January...
Fayetteville Police investigating video of woman begging for help on ring doorbell camera
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Police are investigating a chilling video involving a woman knocking on a door for help as a car approached her Monday morning. In the video, which was captured on a home's doorbell camera footage, the woman can be seen running up to the porch crying out for help just before 4 a.m. Monday.
WRAL
Baby, 2 men die after shooting inside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital. According to police radio traffic, the 6-month-old girl had multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived at the home...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: 91-year-old woman intentionally hit by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who they believe intentionally hit a 91-year-old woman with their car. Deputies and firefighters were called to the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area.
Deputies: Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in North Carolina; 3 kilos of cocaine seized
While deputies were speaking with the driver, Simoneka Lashay Neal, 28, she sped off in the Range Rover and deputies began to chase her, the news release said.
WXII 12
14-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting, police investigate person of interest
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Feb. 4 has proved fatal for a 14-year-old in Greensboro, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on North Church Street and believe the shooting took place at 5 p.m. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. They located one juvenile suffering from a...
WXII 12
Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash in Randolph County Wednesday Night. Troopers said Chase Fritz, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Highway patrol said a car and a motorcycle collided on U.S. 220 business at Industrial Park Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Troopers...
WMBF
4 injured in Scotland County drive-by shooting, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Laurinburg Wednesday evening according to police. Laurinburg police Capt. Chris Young said the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of Marcellus Street. when officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and discovered two more people were driven to Scotland Memorial Hospital.
Driver captures video of North Carolina school bus running off road
A FOX8 viewer captured a video on his dash camera of a Guilford County school bus running off the road along N.C. 150.
