ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTW News13

2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

91-year-old woman injured in Robeson County hit-and-run

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 91-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area, according to deputies. The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital with critical […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
SILER CITY, NC
WRAL

Baby, 2 men die after shooting inside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital. According to police radio traffic, the 6-month-old girl had multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived at the home...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash in Randolph County Wednesday Night. Troopers said Chase Fritz, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Highway patrol said a car and a motorcycle collided on U.S. 220 business at Industrial Park Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Troopers...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WMBF

4 injured in Scotland County drive-by shooting, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Laurinburg Wednesday evening according to police. Laurinburg police Capt. Chris Young said the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of Marcellus Street. when officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and discovered two more people were driven to Scotland Memorial Hospital.
LAURINBURG, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy