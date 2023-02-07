So much for those lip-readers and body language experts—Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were not, in fact, locked in a tense argument at the Grammys, according to a woman seated next to them on the night. The seat-filler, Anna, took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her experience at the award show. Sharing photos of herself next to the couple, Anna claimed that she watched them act “super lovey-dovey” throughout the show, with “their hands always intertwined.” So what were Jen and Ben actually discussing during the telecast? According to Anna, Lopez realized in real time that the internet had latched onto her husband’s delightfully morose vibes at the ceremony, and leaned over to tell him as much. “JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’” Anna said, “and he was like, ‘Oh God, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme. Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression.” Anna did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.Read it at Buzzfeed News

