Spartanburg, SC

Here's how 3 Upstate SC parks and recreation areas will spend $1.3M in federal grants

By A.J. Jackson, Greenville News
 2 days ago
Thirteen recreation projects across South Carolina will see upgrades and improvements on park grounds, boating docks and more as a total of $4.2 million in federal Land and Water Conservation Funds (LWCF) were awarded throughout the state at the end of January.

Three of those thirteen projects will enhance Upstate based parks as Piedmont Riverfront Park (Anderson), Duncan Park (Spartanburg), and Gower Park (Greenville) will see a total of $1.3 million of LWCF dollars applied to their enrichment plans.

These federal funds come in response to increased activity at local parks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Samantha Queen, director of communications at S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

In 2020 outdoor recreation increased as people looked for safe, socially distanced activities. The influx of visitors put a larger demand on parks across the state, Queen said.

In addition, the expansion of Paris Mountain alongside Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area will provide more acreage to two of the more popular state parks, which are intended to provide more access points to greenspaces into northern Greenville County, she added.

The 2022 LWCF grant recipients were selected based upon plans and their history of maintaining their parks and administering grants.

Park project upgrades are not expected to begin until summer or fall of 2023 and could expand well into 2024 depending upon the remaining funding needed to complete the upgrades.

Here are the parks that received federal grant funding in the Upstate and will see a major overhaul in upcoming years.

Gower Park Renovation, City of Greenville

Federal Grant Total: $500,000 ∎ Total Project Cost: $1,400,000

The spider-web cracks seen on the basketball and tennis grounds are soon to disappear as Gower Park's ball courts will be reupholstered with a resurfaced asphalt for safer hoops and racket-based activities.

Gower Park will also add eight new pickleball courts to the property with an additional renovation headed to the parking lot, which is slated to begin later in 2023, said Jeff Waters, senior capital projects manager at the city of Greenville.

"We want to improve the assets we have to make sure it's safe, attractive and user friendly," Waters said. "We're excited about the new look and making our parks more enjoyable."

Waters anticipates the remaining $900,000 dollars to come from a neighborhood improvement bond package fund, and shortly after those funds are secured, the construction portion of the project will go out to bid.

Duncan Park, City of Spartanburg

Federal Grant Total: $300,000 ∎ Total Project Cost: $600,000

In collaboration with PAL Spartanburg, the city of Spartanburg will upgrade the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail with just over a mile worth of asphalt upgrades that will expand out across Union Street.

The project will also address the invasive plant species that are beginning to take over the biosystem as Privet, Wisteria, and Eleganus flowers are growing up alongside the trees and choking out the native plants.

"We want to enrich that area naturally," said Ned Barrett trail development manager of PAL Spartanburg. "Duncan Park is a really great property in the middle of the city. The lake is not used, and the woods don't see the same activity as the baseball stadium or tennis courts. We want to activate that entire property to make it available for more people to use."

The final park upgrade will see the reconstruction of a 40-foot wooden bridge and be rebuilt with aluminum materials for easier maintenance and upkeep, Barrett said.

The city of Spartanburg will contribute the remaining $300,000 dollars to the overall project with a timeline of early 2024 for its full completion.

Piedmont Riverfront Park Phase One, Anderson County

Federal Grant Awarded: $500,000 ∎ Total Project Cost: $1,210,065

An expansion of the Saluda River Rally and Rhythm on the River are on the horizon as phase one of the 48-mile river corridor development project will introduce additional ADA-compliant kayaking docks for safe launch and takeouts to-and-from the river.

Phase one is the beginning of a six-section project which will eventually connect Powdersville to Ware Sholas via the Saluda River, and additionally promote fishing, walking, experiencing wildlife and duck hunting as a shoreline trail will come with the project upgrade.

"It will fit in neatly with our plans of the Saluda River Blue Trail," said Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator. "There will be plenty of room for everyone to enjoy the camp trail, getting back to nature and even concerts by the river.

Anderson County has a favorable notice to secure the remaining funds for phase one of the project, yet the source of where it will come from is unknown at the time, said Matt Schell, parks manager for Anderson County.

There is anticipation of the project to conclude near the end of fall 2023.

– A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and more for The Greenville News and Anderson Independent Mail. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on Twitter @ajhappened.

