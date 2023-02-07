Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
South-Dade Shout Out Host Richard Candia talks about the SDCC State of South Dade Event
________________________________________________________________________. South-Dade Shout Out Host Richard Candia talks about the SDCC State of South Dade Event on February 16th. ABOUT US:. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond....
communitynewspapers.com
THE LARGEST ST. PATRICK’S DAY FESTIVAL IN MIAMI MOVES TO NEW LOCATION
Celebrate Irish Culture with Music, Dance, Food and Crafts on Saturday, March 11th from Noon to 6 pm. The St. Patrick’s Day Festival Committee, Inc. brings Miami-Dade the largest St. Patrick’s Festival on Saturday, March 11th from noon to 6 pm at a new address– 11919 SW 56 Street (German American Social Club). There will be bagpipers, Irish music and bands, Irish dancers, food, a variety of crafts, a giant slide and loads of fun. It is free and open to the public. There is no admission charge.
communitynewspapers.com
Gloria’s Gab welcomes Rita Tennyson and Leticia Matheus, Coral Gables Woman’s Club
________________________________________________________________________. Gloria’s Gab Host, Gloria Burns, welcomes Rita Tennyson, Centennial Fashion Show & Brunch Chair, and Leticica Metheus, Member, from the Coral Gables Woman’s Club. ABOUT US:. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety...
communitynewspapers.com
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Director/Writer Marvin Samel from iMordecai
________________________________________________________________________. iMordecai is a love letter to South Florida premieres February 8th in Aventura. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts about the community, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered.
communitynewspapers.com
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Dr. Abbe Rosenbaum from My Cardiologist
________________________________________________________________________. Dr. Rosenbaum talks about My Cardiologist’s new Women’s Heart Center dedicated to raising awareness and prevention of heart disease in women. ABOUT US:. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about...
communitynewspapers.com
Grant Miller speaks with Rodney Harris, Mayor of Miami Gardens
________________________________________________________________________. Rodney Harris, Mayor of Miami Gardens, talks with Grant Miller about the upcoming event Jazz In The Gardens on March 11th-12th and more!. ABOUT US:. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about...
communitynewspapers.com
Deering Estate to host Valentine’s Day concert under the stars, Feb 14
The “Moonlight & Music” Valentine’s Day Concert at the Deering Estate offers couples and friends the opportunity to celebrate their love at an outdoor concert under the stars on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Guests can pack a picnic, preorder food or purchase food when they arrive, then settle...
communitynewspapers.com
It Is All About Pickleball welcomes Lily Azel and Efrain Monzon
________________________________________________________________________. Its All About Pickleball Host Lori Nussbaum talks with Lily Azel, Pickleball Ambassador of Miami-Dade and Efrain Monzon, Pickleball Club of Miami about an upcoming tournament and more!. ABOUT US:. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers...
communitynewspapers.com
Be Strong International welcomes Lilliam Lopez, CEO & Founder of SFLHCC
________________________________________________________________________. Be Strong International Host Michelle Shirley welcomes Lilliam Lopez, CEO & Founder of South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. ABOUT US:. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and...
communitynewspapers.com
Local filmmaker hosts screening of new film
Local independent filmmaker Gabriel Rhenals hosted an advance screening of his new feature film, State v. Unknown, at the Kendall Branch Library auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 21. A Kendall resident for nearly 30 years, Rhenals has written, produced, directed, shot and edited 16 short films and two feature films. He...
communitynewspapers.com
Village Middle School Earth Day Art Contest returns
An annual tradition in Palmetto Bay, the Earth Day Art Contest, is back for 2023. The contest is open to all village middle school children in grades 6-8 and is an opportunity to “express care and concern for our planet through creativity.” The winning artwork will be displayed on the village Parks & Recreation Department Earth Day web page and on social media.
communitynewspapers.com
Christ the King Lutheran Church, Music Series
Christ the King Lutheran Church invites all to a free concert series on the. beautiful grounds of the church in the Gazebo on the east side of the property. Each Sunday in March from 4pm – 6pm the Church will present a concert. featuring talented musicians, some of whom...
communitynewspapers.com
ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION (ZMF) PROUDLY ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Zoo Miami Foundation announces addition of new Board of Directors dedicated to building financial fortitude and community for the foundation and Zoo Miami. New members of the Executive Committee include Chair Jose Felix Diaz, Chair-Elect Alan Atkinson, and Treasurer Alexander Binelo. Other new board members include Jason Bell, Javi Borges, James Carenza, Ricardo Garbati, Daniel Diaz Leyva, Joseph Salzverg, Daniel Sanchez, Eduardo Soto, and Fred Voccola*. Further information about each member is below.
communitynewspapers.com
Service organizations in South Florida hard at work
South Miami, Coral Gables, Miami, Kendall and Coconut Grove Rotarians and Rotarians around the world are committed to volunteer service, “Service Above Self.”. The clubs are looking for those of like mind to join them in their community outreach efforts. Aside from making a positive impact, Rotary is a great way to make new friends and make a difference in the lives of so many.
communitynewspapers.com
Feast with the Beasts to return to zoo following 3-year hiatus
Zoo Miami Foundation is hosting Feast with the Beasts on Mar. 3, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s Land to Sea theme celebrates Zoo Miami’s commitment to caring for and protecting wildlife from sea turtles to Sumatran tigers. The event returns in its 25th year to honor wildlife and tantalize your palates with tastes of the most extraordinary dishes created by some of South Florida’s most renowned fine food establishments. Feast with the Beasts will help support the Zoo Miami Foundation wildlife education and conservation programs on behalf of Zoo Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Dr. Mesut Ozgen and Dr. Federico Bonacossa from FIU GuitART Festival
________________________________________________________________________. FIU School of Music GuitArt runs February 18- 26, The Wertheim Performing Arts Center. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts about the community, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered.
communitynewspapers.com
Metropolitan Flare Meets Comfort Food at Charming Sadelle’s Bistro by the Bay
Nestled in the heart of the Grove is a gem of a restaurant that belongs to a family of prestigious international eateries owned by Major Food Group, an elite hospitality group organized by Restaurateurs Jeff Zalaznick, Rich Torrisi, and Mario Carbone. Located on Mary Street, it’s called Sadelle’s and boasts...
communitynewspapers.com
Girls Softball League returns to Palmetto Bay in March
The Village of Palmetto Bay Parks & Recreation Department is hoping to restore an important part of its youth athletic program with the launch of the Bay City Fast Pitch Girls Recreational Softball League. Games will begin in March. Parks & Recreation director Fanny Carmona is enthusiastic about the effort.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade middle school students shine in math invitational competition
Some of Miami’s top math students from 15 Miami-Dade County Public Schools and K-8 Centers participated in the Third Annual Middle School Math Invitational Competition on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The competition was hosted by the School for Advanced Studies (SAS) and Miami-Dade College North Campus. The pool of...
communitynewspapers.com
Is increasing bike mobility a solution to air pollution?
Cycling and public transportation are two common forms of getting around for many people who either don’t have access to cars or do not use one. Many people enjoy daily rides as a form of exercise or just pure enjoyment and many people take public transportation in order to travel across town. But as a Miamian myself, I can say firsthand that cycling and public transportation in Miami is certainly not perfect.
Comments / 0