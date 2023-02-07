ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travelawaits.com

Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass

Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
The electric car revolution hinges on equitable, affordable charging

The electric vehicle (EV) movement is growing nationwide, but people who live in apartments, low-income neighborhoods and rural areas without easy charging access could get left behind. Why it matters: If the benefits of cleaner transportation — better air quality, less noise, lower energy costs — don't flow equitably to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Travel as a Transformative Experience

The carbon cost of travel makes tourism expensive for the environment. Foreign travel can promote peace and harmony in the world. It is possible that we may yet enjoy the benefits of distant travel without the environmental degradation it brings. The Chinese New Year brought out more travelers than before...
BBC

Bus and train fares being raised by Translink by 7%

Translink fares are to increase by approximately 7% from 6 March, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said. The rise will affect public travel on Metro, Glider, NI Railways, Enterprise, Goldliner and Ulsterbus services. Prices have remained frozen for about four years as a response to the cost of living...
marketplace.org

This couple works to create a safe haven for queer, nonwhite travelers

Amber Drew says that while traveling abroad with her wife, she didn’t always feel comfortable. “We were in places we had to often be ‘sisters’ or ‘cousins,'” she said. “So you know, it adds an extra layer of unease to a vacation when you’re supposed to be the most relaxed.”
boardingarea.com

LATAM to add Orlando to Bogotá

The LATAM and Delta Air Lines Joint Venture continues to bear fruit, as LATAM Columbia prepares to start a new route between Orlando and Bogotá. The new route will operate from the 1st of July 2023, offing passengers a new route to Colombia, as well as onward connectivity in South America. It will mark the second route between the United States and the Colombian markets offered by the Joint Venture.
ORLANDO, FL
traveltomorrow.com

Booking unveils world’s most welcoming destinations

As travel continues to make its return in most parts of the world, the eleventh annual Booking Traveller Review Awards recognize travel providers from across 220 countries and territories for their commitment to providing consistently excellent service and hospitality over the course of the year. Based on a pool of...
