Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass
Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
US issues travel advisory for Cancun after disputes between Uber, taxi drivers
A travel advisory has been issued for one of Mexico's most popular vacation spots. Cancun is now on the U.S. State Department's radar after Uber officially became legal in the state.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Video: Uber Drivers and Passengers Attacked in Cancun by Rival Cab Drivers
The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory about the escalating taxi turf wars.
UK train tickets could be priced like airline seats in rail shake-up
Return tickets could be scrapped in demand-based system as part of wider reforms to ‘broken model’, says transport secretary
The electric car revolution hinges on equitable, affordable charging
The electric vehicle (EV) movement is growing nationwide, but people who live in apartments, low-income neighborhoods and rural areas without easy charging access could get left behind. Why it matters: If the benefits of cleaner transportation — better air quality, less noise, lower energy costs — don't flow equitably to...
Travel as a Transformative Experience
The carbon cost of travel makes tourism expensive for the environment. Foreign travel can promote peace and harmony in the world. It is possible that we may yet enjoy the benefits of distant travel without the environmental degradation it brings. The Chinese New Year brought out more travelers than before...
Bus and train fares being raised by Translink by 7%
Translink fares are to increase by approximately 7% from 6 March, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said. The rise will affect public travel on Metro, Glider, NI Railways, Enterprise, Goldliner and Ulsterbus services. Prices have remained frozen for about four years as a response to the cost of living...
This couple works to create a safe haven for queer, nonwhite travelers
Amber Drew says that while traveling abroad with her wife, she didn’t always feel comfortable. “We were in places we had to often be ‘sisters’ or ‘cousins,'” she said. “So you know, it adds an extra layer of unease to a vacation when you’re supposed to be the most relaxed.”
LATAM to add Orlando to Bogotá
The LATAM and Delta Air Lines Joint Venture continues to bear fruit, as LATAM Columbia prepares to start a new route between Orlando and Bogotá. The new route will operate from the 1st of July 2023, offing passengers a new route to Colombia, as well as onward connectivity in South America. It will mark the second route between the United States and the Colombian markets offered by the Joint Venture.
Booking unveils world’s most welcoming destinations
As travel continues to make its return in most parts of the world, the eleventh annual Booking Traveller Review Awards recognize travel providers from across 220 countries and territories for their commitment to providing consistently excellent service and hospitality over the course of the year. Based on a pool of...
