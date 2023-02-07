ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

communitynewspapers.com

Annual Tour of Kitchens in Coral Gables is Set for This Saturday

Have you ever doodled a new doorway for your home? Stalked a splendid mansion on Zillow? Turned green with envy after being impressed with a new kitchen or courtyard at a friend’s house? Is your side hustle chasing the next big foodie thing?. Look no further because this Saturday,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Downtown Development Authority Expands Board, Appoints New Leaders

Following another year of rapid growth in the Downtown Miami corridor, the Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the appointment of five new board members. The appointees include Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Vice President for External Affairs & Strategy and Chief of Staff, Dr. Maryam Laguna Borrego; Mana Fashion Services Managing Director, Martu E. Freeman-Parker; Brightline President, Patrick Goddard; Publicis Groupe Vice President, Amal Solh Kabbani; and founder of the nonprofit organization Skate Free and owner of Andrew Skate Shop, Nick Katz.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Service organizations in South Florida hard at work

South Miami, Coral Gables, Miami, Kendall and Coconut Grove Rotarians and Rotarians around the world are committed to volunteer service, “Service Above Self.”. The clubs are looking for those of like mind to join them in their community outreach efforts. Aside from making a positive impact, Rotary is a great way to make new friends and make a difference in the lives of so many.
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION (ZMF) PROUDLY ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Zoo Miami Foundation announces addition of new Board of Directors dedicated to building financial fortitude and community for the foundation and Zoo Miami. New members of the Executive Committee include Chair Jose Felix Diaz, Chair-Elect Alan Atkinson, and Treasurer Alexander Binelo. Other new board members include Jason Bell, Javi Borges, James Carenza, Ricardo Garbati, Daniel Diaz Leyva, Joseph Salzverg, Daniel Sanchez, Eduardo Soto, and Fred Voccola*. Further information about each member is below.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Grant Miller speaks with Rodney Harris, Mayor of Miami Gardens

Rodney Harris, Mayor of Miami Gardens, talks with Grant Miller about the upcoming event Jazz In The Gardens on March 11th-12th and more!
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

After a Year of Growth and Recognition, Affinity Management Looks to Add More Staff, Success in 2023

Affinity, South Florida’s premier community association management firm based in Doral, Fla., anticipates a banner year ahead after experiencing solid growth in 2022. Specializing in delivering financial, on-site, and administrative services for planned communities, HOAs, high-rise buildings, co-ops and condos, Affinity is capitalizing on significant recognition from several esteemed publications to expand its team and further increase its business by offering financially fit, time-efficient, personalized “A to Z” planning services for building management and residents.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

South-Dade Shout Out Host Richard Candia talks about the SDCC State of South Dade Event

South-Dade Shout Out Host Richard Candia talks about the SDCC State of South Dade Event on February 16th.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Pinecrest Event To Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Coming

Imagine something that’s fun for the whole family and at the same time helps fund research and care for those afflicted with Cystic Fibrosis! It’s the 10 th annual Kick CF with Bryant McKinnie and Friends Celebrity Kickball Tournament. Since its inception in 2014 it has raised more than a half a million dollars to help find a cure! Sponsored by MasTec, the event takes place on Saturday, March 11th at Palmetto Bay Park.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MDC Homestead Campus opens Emergency Medical Services Lab

Miami Dade College (MDC)’s Homestead Campus, 500 College Terrace, is expanding its healthcare education programs with the inauguration of its new MDC Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Lab, a facility to train future first responders, including emergency medical technicians and paramedics. “I am very proud that in the span of...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

It Is All About Pickleball welcomes Lily Azel and Efrain Monzon

Its All About Pickleball Host Lori Nussbaum talks with Lily Azel, Pickleball Ambassador of Miami-Dade and Efrain Monzon, Pickleball Club of Miami about an upcoming tournament and more!
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

New InstruMix Fitness Class at The Palace at Coral Gables

With exercise and fitness among the top new year’s resolutions, finding a new workout may be just the trick to maintaining one’s commitment to a healthier lifestyle. At The Palace at Coral Gables, octogenarians and nonagenarians may have found this a solution. They’ve discovered InstruMix and attend one...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Gloria’s Gab Host Gloria Burns welcomes Mary Snow and Venny Torre

Gloria's Gab Host Gloria Burns welcomes Mary Snow, Coral Gables Community Foundation's President, and Venny Torre, CGCF Chairman.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Be Strong International welcomes Lilliam Lopez, CEO & Founder of SFLHCC

Be Strong International Host Michelle Shirley welcomes Lilliam Lopez, CEO & Founder of South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

GREATER MIAMI JEWISH FEDERATION COLLECTING RELIEF FUNDS TO AID VICTIMS OF TURKEY-SYRIA EARTHQUAKES

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established an emergency relief fund to assist those affected by the powerful earthquakes that occurred in Turkey and Syria this morning, killing thousands of people and displacing thousands more. Federation’s overseas partners are already on the ground, providing. immediate humanitarian aid to victims...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Director/Writer Marvin Samel from iMordecai

iMordecai is a love letter to South Florida premieres February 8th in Aventura.
AVENTURA, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Feast with the Beasts to return to zoo following 3-year hiatus

Zoo Miami Foundation is hosting Feast with the Beasts on Mar. 3, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s Land to Sea theme celebrates Zoo Miami’s commitment to caring for and protecting wildlife from sea turtles to Sumatran tigers. The event returns in its 25th year to honor wildlife and tantalize your palates with tastes of the most extraordinary dishes created by some of South Florida’s most renowned fine food establishments. Feast with the Beasts will help support the Zoo Miami Foundation wildlife education and conservation programs on behalf of Zoo Miami.
communitynewspapers.com

Is increasing bike mobility a solution to air pollution?

Cycling and public transportation are two common forms of getting around for many people who either don’t have access to cars or do not use one. Many people enjoy daily rides as a form of exercise or just pure enjoyment and many people take public transportation in order to travel across town. But as a Miamian myself, I can say firsthand that cycling and public transportation in Miami is certainly not perfect.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Town to hosts Pulse Program Networking Fair on Feb. 11

The Town of Cutler Bay will host a Networking Fair on Saturday, Feb. 11, organized by the student-led Pulse Program and in partnership with Cutler Bay’s Youth Council Committee. The fair is an opportunity for high school students, grades 9 to 12, to learn about volunteer and internship positions...
CUTLER BAY, FL

