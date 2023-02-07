Read full article on original website
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
World Cup star Christian Atsu still missing after false report he survived earthquake
World Cup soccer star Christian Atsu — who was believed to have been pulled from the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey — is still missing, his agent said Wednesday. Atsu’s agent said despite his soccer club announcing Tuesday that the player had survived the ruinous earthquake, they haven’t been able to confirm the Ghanaian soccer star’s whereabouts. It’s unclear what contributed to the confusion. “Following yesterday’s update from the club that, Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian’s whereabouts,” his agent Nana Sechere said in the statement posted to Twitter. “As you can imagine, this continues...
Turkish club reveal goalkeeper died in earthquake but Christian Atsu rescued
Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following Monday’s earthquake in the country. The 28-year-old’s club, second division Yeni Malatyaspor, confirmed the news on Twitter. Turkaslan played six times after joining in 2021. “Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the...
Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria
A building was reduced to rubble as a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing hundreds, shocking video shows. At least 1,300 people have died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep early on Monday, 6 February. This video which circulated on social media that morning purports to show the building tumbling down in Haliliye, Sanliurfa province.It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collapse shown in this footage. A second earthquake has since been confirmed near Ekinozu, around 100 miles north of the first epicentre.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivorsMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake
Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
More Than 3,000 Dead as Second Massive 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Syria
More than 3,000 people were killed Monday in two massive earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey and its neighbor to the south, Syria, where at least 900 people died. The first quake, which measured 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck at around 4 am local time, crushing more than a thousand people in collapsing buildings while they slept.
Israel Rescue Teams Ready to Go After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 1300 in Turkey and Syria, Shakes Israel
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior. The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that...
Man travels 2,000 miles from Wales to find family buried in Turkey earthquake rubble
A man who travelled more than 2,000 miles to reach his childhood home in disaster-struck Turkey arrived to find his family still buried under the rubble.Ahmat Yilmaz journeyed through the night from south Wales to the mountaintop village of Tut, in Turkey’s Adiyaman province, after hearing his brother Ali had died in a deadly earthquake.When he arrived, he found his brother’s wife was also seriously injured and his two nieces were still buried among the rubble.Thousands died in the initial earthquake, a second major tremor and dozens of aftershocks that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday – leaving countless...
Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent
Atsu was reportedly rescued from a collapsed building on Monday, but his agent said he still remains missing as of Wednesday Christian Atsu, a soccer player from Ghana, has still not been located following Syria and Turkey's devastating earthquakes, according to his agent Nana Sechere. The Ghanaian Football Association said Tuesday that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and was in "stable" condition. But on Wednesday, Sechere said that his client's location is currently unknown and he has yet to personally confirm that Atsu,...
Former Chelsea player rescued from rubble in Turkey after earthquake
Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association said in a Twitter post Tuesday. The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. A club spokesman on Monday told Turkish media that...
Turkey earthquake - live: Dozens killed after 7.8 magnitude temblor hits Gaziantep
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 195 dead with the toll expected to rise.The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the...
Everything We Know About the Deadly Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
At least 7,200 people have been killed as a result of the quakes, and thousands more have been injured.
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
Ancient castle used by Romans and Byzantines destroyed in Turkey earthquake
The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has leveled Gaziantep Castle, a historic site and tourist attraction in southeastern Turkey.
Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
Indonesia tsunami video misrepresented as Turkey after earthquake
CLAIM: Video of a tsunami wave crashing against a shoreline and hitting buildings as people run for safety shows Turkey’s shore after Monday’s earthquake. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This video was shot during a tsunami in Palu, Indonesia, in September 2018. THE FACTS: Misrepresented videos of past disasters...
Turkish Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan Confirmed Dead As Earthquake Death Toll Passes 5,000
A club statement from Yeni Malatyaspor said: "We will not forget you, beautiful person."
Health Ministry Orders Northern Israel to Boil Water After Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered the residents of northern Israel to boil their water until further notice due to the series of earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Until further notice, all water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing medicines must be boiled in every town...
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey
VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
Death toll tops 100 after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dozens of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported.
