World Cup soccer star Christian Atsu — who was believed to have been pulled from the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey — is still missing, his agent said Wednesday. Atsu’s agent said despite his soccer club announcing Tuesday that the player had survived the ruinous earthquake, they haven’t been able to confirm the Ghanaian soccer star’s whereabouts. It’s unclear what contributed to the confusion. “Following yesterday’s update from the club that, Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian’s whereabouts,” his agent Nana Sechere said in the statement posted to Twitter. “As you can imagine, this continues...

1 DAY AGO