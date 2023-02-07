ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve. The road...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Motorcyclist killed in accident on NC-42

According to authorities, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident on NC-42 West, near I-40, on Wednesday evening. Sometime before 9:30 p.m. the rider was reportedly passing a car when he ended up in the turning lane on the wrong side of a concrete median. He was ejected from his bike after hitting the median.
CLEVELAND, NC
qcnews.com

SWAT situation over in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A SWAT Team was deployed early Wednesday morning as police served a warrant in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said SWAT was “out on an active service warrant” in the 6400 block of Revolutionary Trail. CMPD did...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
NEWTON, NC
qcnews.com

Thursday, February 9, Morning Weather Forecast

We’ll go from the warm 70s Thursday to a cold, wet, and maybe even icy weekend in the Charlotte area. Check out Chick-fil-A’s new cauliflower sandwich!. Arrest made in 1984 double murder of mom, son in …. An arrest has been made in a nearly four-decade-old cold case...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford

Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy