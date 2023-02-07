Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Related
Scarlet Nation
Kentucky win boosts Arkansas' metrics
Tuesday's 88-73 domination of Kentucky gave the Arkansas Razorbacks a much-needed boost in metrics after they began SEC play 1-5. Since that shaky start, the Hogs have rattled off five-straight conference wins, with the biggest coming in a battle between bubble teams inside Rupp Arena. The Razorbacks shot 62.7% from the field to tie a program record in SEC play, and Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe recorded just seven points and seven rounds after entering the game averaging a double-double on the season.
Scarlet Nation
Two Diamond Hogs named preseason First Team All-SEC
A pair of Arkansas baseball sophomores garnered preseason All-SEC honors and the Diamond Hogs were selected to finish third in the SEC West by the league's coaches Thursday. Second baseman Peyton Stovall and right-handed relief pitcher Brady Tygart were voted to the first team by the SEC's 14 head coaches. Arkansas is one of four teams with two first team honorees, joining Florida, Tennessee and LSU.
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas Baseball Notebook: Wiggins out, position battles
Head coach Dave Van Horn's Diamond Hogs saw their second round of preseason action earlier in the week with a pair of scrimmages Sunday and Monday. As Arkansas continues to ramp things up ahead of the Feb. 17 Opening Day matchup against Texas at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, HawgBeat will have you covered with free weekly notebooks containing takeaways, notes and tidbits on how the Razorbacks are looking.
Scarlet Nation
Hardwood Hawgs Podcast: Arkansas is back
HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Jackson Collier bring you the Hardwood Hawgs Podcast. The guys talk about Arkansas' huge victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, what is means moving forward, Makhel Mitchell's play and much more. Listen on Spotify or Apple. Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your...
Scarlet Nation
Jaxon Wiggins to have Tommy John surgery, miss 2023 season
Arkansas junior right-hander Jaxon Wiggins will miss the 2023 season with a torn UCL that will require Tommy John Surgery, the UA announced Thursday. According to a statement from the UA, Wiggins underwent an MRI on Wednesday, where it was determined that he suffered a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). His surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the head team physician for the Texas Rangers. A specific date for surgery has not been established at this time.
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas Baseball 2023 Lineup Projection: No. 6 - Jace Bohrofen
We are 10 days away from Arkansas baseball, and HawgBeat is continuing its lineup preview series for the 2023 Diamond Hogs. The Razorbacks will return just two starters from last year's lineup, so fans will soon become familiar with all of the new faces. With scrimmage coverage, weekly notebooks, position...
Scarlet Nation
Diamond Hogs to have 10 regular-season games on national TV
The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team will have 10 regular-season games nationally televised in the 2023 season. That number is up from the team's eight nationally televised games last year. Arkansas will play a pair of games on ESPN2, six games on the SEC Network and two games on ESPNU. The...
Comments / 0