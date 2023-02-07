Arkansas junior right-hander Jaxon Wiggins will miss the 2023 season with a torn UCL that will require Tommy John Surgery, the UA announced Thursday. According to a statement from the UA, Wiggins underwent an MRI on Wednesday, where it was determined that he suffered a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). His surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the head team physician for the Texas Rangers. A specific date for surgery has not been established at this time.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO