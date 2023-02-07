Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Cincinnati at Tulane odds, picks and predictions
The Cincinnati Bearcats (16-8, 7-4 AAC) will square off against the Tulane Green Wave (15-7, 8-3) on Tuesday at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Cincinnati vs. Tulaneodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Short-handed Dayton Flyers win at VCU; Double-doubles from Camara and Holmes
The Dayton Flyers played short handed Tuesday night and the beat the VCU Rams, 62-58, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
Guardians trade Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd, player to be named
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians traded former No.1 pick Will Benson to Cincinnati on Wednesday. They received right-handed hitting outfielder Justin Boyd and a player to be named from the Reds in return. Boyd was Cincinnati’s second-round pick in 2022 out of Oregon State. He batted .373 with 24 steals...
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
1017thepoint.com
LONG-TIME RICHMOND EDUCATOR, COACH DIES
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond educator and coach has died. John Lebo died Sunday. Lebo was the first Dean of Students at Richmond High School and spent 28 years there. He served on numerous boards and helped to found the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. In 1995, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash – the highest award an Indiana civilian can receive. Visitation will be this Saturday at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. John Lebo was 90.
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
Ohio city ranked second safest small city or town in U.S.
A new survey attempted to see if small cities and towns are truly safer than larger cities.
spectrumnews1.com
Breeze Airways to take inaugural flights out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky
CINCINNATI — Breeze Airways announced it will start service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with its first two flights Wednesday. Flights to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8 are the first two scheduled Breeze Airways flights to leave the airport. The flight to San Francisco will depart at 9:50 a.m. The flight to Charleston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
buckeyefirearms.org
PODCAST: Cincinnati Sues Ohio Over Preemption and the House of Representatives Falls into Chaos
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 90:. Cincinnati becomes the second Ohio city to sue the state over firearm preemption...
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To be sure, Americans have been influenced […]
3 Cincinnati restaurants listed among '100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America'
OpenTable's list was compiled by analyzing more than 13 million reviews. Other than Cincinnati's three restaurants, Ohio's only other mention was Cleveland's Pier W.
wvxu.org
University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
WKRC
Skyline shows up to take its dip to the next level
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's not a football watch party without the Skyline Chili dip. Brooke Mason is the district manager for Skyline. She's shows how to take it to the next level. Click HERE for a recipe.
insideradio.com
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger former weekend host of “America’s Trucking Network” on iHeartMedia talk WLW Cincinnati (700), passed away on Friday, Feb. 6 due to brain cancer. Boulanger, who also hosted mornings at Wagon Wheel Broadcasting crosstown country WSCH (99.3). “The Massachusetts native came to Cincinnati's old...
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
linknky.com
DEP’S officially rebrands to Liquor Barn
Discount Everyday Prices, better known as DEP’s Fine Wine and Spirits, has officially replaced its signage and remarketed at Liquor Barn after a 2020 acquisition. Louisville-based Blue Equity, LLC acquired DEP’s, a wine and liquor retailer, in the summer of 2020, adding to its collection of Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores across the state, bringing their total to 23 locations — all of which operate in Kentucky.
Fox 19
Former CPD officer on probation for tax crimes asked judge to end it after just weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Cincinnati police officer recently sentenced to two years probation for tax crimes served just six weeks before asking the judge to end it, court records show. Diondre Winstead wants to leave Ohio and “essentially start a new life” after struggling to find a job since...
