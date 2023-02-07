ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

echo-pilot.com

Cincinnati at Tulane odds, picks and predictions

The Cincinnati Bearcats (16-8, 7-4 AAC) will square off against the Tulane Green Wave (15-7, 8-3) on Tuesday at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Cincinnati vs. Tulaneodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
1017thepoint.com

LONG-TIME RICHMOND EDUCATOR, COACH DIES

(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond educator and coach has died. John Lebo died Sunday. Lebo was the first Dean of Students at Richmond High School and spent 28 years there. He served on numerous boards and helped to found the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. In 1995, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash – the highest award an Indiana civilian can receive. Visitation will be this Saturday at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. John Lebo was 90.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
ERLANGER, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Breeze Airways to take inaugural flights out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI — Breeze Airways announced it will start service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with its first two flights Wednesday. Flights to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8 are the first two scheduled Breeze Airways flights to leave the airport. The flight to San Francisco will depart at 9:50 a.m. The flight to Charleston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To be sure, Americans have been influenced […]
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
CINCINNATI, OH
insideradio.com

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger former weekend host of “America’s Trucking Network” on iHeartMedia talk WLW Cincinnati (700), passed away on Friday, Feb. 6 due to brain cancer. Boulanger, who also hosted mornings at Wagon Wheel Broadcasting crosstown country WSCH (99.3). “The Massachusetts native came to Cincinnati's old...
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio

Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

DEP’S officially rebrands to Liquor Barn

Discount Everyday Prices, better known as DEP’s Fine Wine and Spirits, has officially replaced its signage and remarketed at Liquor Barn after a 2020 acquisition. Louisville-based Blue Equity, LLC acquired DEP’s, a wine and liquor retailer, in the summer of 2020, adding to its collection of Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores across the state, bringing their total to 23 locations — all of which operate in Kentucky.
COVINGTON, KY

