Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Notes of Suspicion Swirl as Council OKs Riverfront Specific Plan Contract
Calling it “a poor way to spend a million dollars,” Redding Mayor Michael Dacquisto joined Vice Mayor Mark Mezzano in an unsuccessful effort to block the next step in the redevelopment of prime riverfront property in Redding. Instead, with a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, the Redding City Council...
Government Technology
California County Issues Warning After Phishing Attempt
(TNS) — Tehama County is rooting out a phishing scam that tried to worm itself into the county's system. On Friday, the county received notification of a phishing attempt. Chief Administrative Officer Gabriel Hydrick said the county responded immediately, with engineers quickly securing the account in question. The password was reset, the message was recalled and a warning message was sent out to those recipients that could not be recalled.
actionnewsnow.com
Gateway Unified president resigns day before court hearing
REDDING, Calif. - Gateway Unified President Cherill Clifford resigned on Monday, a day before a court hearing over the handling of hiring a new superintendent. A district official told Action News Now Clifford did not give a reason for her resignation. The Gateway Unified Superintendent’s Office told Action News Now...
shastascout.org
Tippin Responds To Community Concerns About Populous’ Proposed Role In Updating Redding’s Riverfront Plan
On Tuesday, February 7, the Redding City Council will consider approving a proposal by the national planning and design firm MIG to lead the process of updating Redding’s Riverfront Specific Plan. Tippin has confirmed that MIG hopes to work with Kansas City-based architectural design firm Populous, Inc. as a subcontractor in the project.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding City Council could spend $1.2M on consultant for riverfront development
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding City Council will vote Tuesday on spending more than a million dollars to hire a consultant to lay out a plan for the development of the Redding riverfront on the Sacramento River. This process started in 2021, when the city received a proposal from private...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Shasta College Spring Plant Sale
The Shasta College Horticulture Department will hold its 52nd Annual Spring Plant Sale Thursday, April 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Saturday, April 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Shasta College Farm area. The sale is planned and staffed by horticulture students. The California Native Plant Society (CNPS) will also be on-site, selling a wide selection of California Native plants to raise funds for local student scholarships and restoration.
actionnewsnow.com
Cameron Hooker court date pushed back to March
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The man who kept a woman in a box as a sex slave in Red Bluff was set to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom on Monday. Cameron Hooker was supposed to appear in court for a trial setting but the judge rescheduled it for March 27 after a lawyer got COVID.
krcrtv.com
Police warn of the rise of 'Sextortion' within Shasta County
REDDING. Calif. — Tuesday is 'Safer Internet Day' and in light of that The Redding Police Department (RPD), took to social media to address the rise in financial sextortion within the community. Financial sextortion is the term used for online exploitation directed toward youth in which threats are used...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding PD attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender with a possibly wanted parolee
REDDING, Calif. - There is an increased police presence in the 2500 block of Irwin Road as Redding Police are attempting to negotiate the safe surrender of a possible wanted parolee, RPD confirmed. RPD says the possible wanted parolee is barricaded inside a residence they believe to be unoccupied. Additionally,...
crimevoice.com
Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County
An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Red Shoulder Hawk – Old Shasta
Jim Dowling is a retired teacher and ex-railroad brakeman/conductor. He takes pictures, gardens and, on occasion, spins a decent yarn.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Northern California Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
Now here’s a Northern California trail everyone can hike. The Shasta Dam Trail is a short, looped trail that goes over Shasta Dam. With incredible views and a chance to learn something new, you can have a little adventure by exploring this little-known overlook. This paved trail is a...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County law enforcement investigates officer-involved shooting in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 9, 8 PM:. Highway patrol officials released further information regarding a now-confirmed officer-involved shooting in south Redding on Thursday night. According to Public Information Officer (PIO) Jason Morton with the Redding Area Office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), their dispatchers received a report...
krcrtv.com
Residents in Sunset Neighborhood awoke to mass car break in
REDDING, Calif. — Early Wednesday morning Redding Police arrived to a call of shots fired in the area of Sunset Drive and Royal Oaks Drive. While their initial report found no evidence of any shots being fired they found several car doors had been popped open throughout the Sunset neighborhood.
crimevoice.com
Man with Outstanding Warrants Allegedly Caught with Drugs During Enforcement Stop
“On Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at about 10:39 PM. Red Bluff Police Officer Lampron conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation. During the enforcement stop, Officer Lampron recognized the driver as David White, 50 years old, of Red Bluff. While conducting his investigation, Officer Lampron utilized his K-9 partner “Max” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Max alerted Officer Lampron to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: February 8 – 14
A great selection of live entertainment is in store this week. Thanks for reading. Nick Ciampi at Sweetspot in Redding. 6 pm. Derek and Duane Kilpatric at Cicada Cantina in Redding. 6 until 8 pm. Steve Hermann at Three Shastas Bar & Grill in Redding. Starts at 7 pm. Comedy...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer involved in shooting Thursday evening
REDDING, Calif. - A CHP officer was involved in a shooting earlier Thursday night after a person was pointing a gun out the window while driving on Interstate 5 south in Redding. Girvan Road remains partially closed. Officer Jason Morton with the California Highway Patrol has confirmed a CHP officer...
krcrtv.com
Redding standoff ends after SWAT team finds wanted man hiding in home attic on Irwin Road
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 8, 2 AM:. Irwin Road has reopened and the suspect in custody. The Redding Police department said SWAT located David Merrifield, 35, hiding in the attic of a residence on Irwin Road Tuesday evening. Merrifield had fled from a vehicle earlier in the day...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash leaves driver with major injuries in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A rollover crash in Shasta County left the driver with major injuries. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Shingletown, on Highway 44 near Squaw Springs Road. Officers said a pickup rolled over and ended 15 feet off the road The man driving was...
