ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Comments / 6

Related
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Notes of Suspicion Swirl as Council OKs Riverfront Specific Plan Contract

Calling it “a poor way to spend a million dollars,” Redding Mayor Michael Dacquisto joined Vice Mayor Mark Mezzano in an unsuccessful effort to block the next step in the redevelopment of prime riverfront property in Redding. Instead, with a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, the Redding City Council...
REDDING, CA
Government Technology

California County Issues Warning After Phishing Attempt

(TNS) — Tehama County is rooting out a phishing scam that tried to worm itself into the county's system. On Friday, the county received notification of a phishing attempt. Chief Administrative Officer Gabriel Hydrick said the county responded immediately, with engineers quickly securing the account in question. The password was reset, the message was recalled and a warning message was sent out to those recipients that could not be recalled.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gateway Unified president resigns day before court hearing

REDDING, Calif. - Gateway Unified President Cherill Clifford resigned on Monday, a day before a court hearing over the handling of hiring a new superintendent. A district official told Action News Now Clifford did not give a reason for her resignation. The Gateway Unified Superintendent’s Office told Action News Now...
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Shasta College Spring Plant Sale

The Shasta College Horticulture Department will hold its 52nd Annual Spring Plant Sale Thursday, April 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Saturday, April 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Shasta College Farm area. The sale is planned and staffed by horticulture students. The California Native Plant Society (CNPS) will also be on-site, selling a wide selection of California Native plants to raise funds for local student scholarships and restoration.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cameron Hooker court date pushed back to March

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The man who kept a woman in a box as a sex slave in Red Bluff was set to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom on Monday. Cameron Hooker was supposed to appear in court for a trial setting but the judge rescheduled it for March 27 after a lawyer got COVID.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Police warn of the rise of 'Sextortion' within Shasta County

REDDING. Calif. — Tuesday is 'Safer Internet Day' and in light of that The Redding Police Department (RPD), took to social media to address the rise in financial sextortion within the community. Financial sextortion is the term used for online exploitation directed toward youth in which threats are used...
REDDING, CA
crimevoice.com

Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County

An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Red Shoulder Hawk – Old Shasta

Jim Dowling is a retired teacher and ex-railroad brakeman/conductor. He takes pictures, gardens and, on occasion, spins a decent yarn.
SHASTA, CA
krcrtv.com

Residents in Sunset Neighborhood awoke to mass car break in

REDDING, Calif. — Early Wednesday morning Redding Police arrived to a call of shots fired in the area of Sunset Drive and Royal Oaks Drive. While their initial report found no evidence of any shots being fired they found several car doors had been popped open throughout the Sunset neighborhood.
REDDING, CA
crimevoice.com

Man with Outstanding Warrants Allegedly Caught with Drugs During Enforcement Stop

“On Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at about 10:39 PM. Red Bluff Police Officer Lampron conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation. During the enforcement stop, Officer Lampron recognized the driver as David White, 50 years old, of Red Bluff. While conducting his investigation, Officer Lampron utilized his K-9 partner “Max” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Max alerted Officer Lampron to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
RED BLUFF, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Entertainment in the North State: February 8 – 14

A great selection of live entertainment is in store this week. Thanks for reading. Nick Ciampi at Sweetspot in Redding. 6 pm. Derek and Duane Kilpatric at Cicada Cantina in Redding. 6 until 8 pm. Steve Hermann at Three Shastas Bar & Grill in Redding. Starts at 7 pm. Comedy...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer involved in shooting Thursday evening

REDDING, Calif. - A CHP officer was involved in a shooting earlier Thursday night after a person was pointing a gun out the window while driving on Interstate 5 south in Redding. Girvan Road remains partially closed. Officer Jason Morton with the California Highway Patrol has confirmed a CHP officer...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash leaves driver with major injuries in Shasta County

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A rollover crash in Shasta County left the driver with major injuries. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Shingletown, on Highway 44 near Squaw Springs Road. Officers said a pickup rolled over and ended 15 feet off the road The man driving was...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy