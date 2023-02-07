Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Celtics lose Jaylen Brown, hold on to beat Sixers 106-99
BOSTON (AP) — With three of Boston's regular starters out — and Jaylen Brown soon to join them — Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead the Celtics to a 106-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.Jayson Tatum had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Boston, which won for the fourth time in five games to add to the NBA's best record (39-16). The 76ers (34-19) are second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference, having lost both matchups with the Celtics this season.Joel Embiid scored 28 points and...
Golden State Warriors are in talks to acquire Saddiq Bey from Detroit Pistons
We are now less than two hours from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and we have a report to pass along that will catch the interest of fans in the Motor City. According to a report from Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons are in conversations about a trade that would send Saddiq Bey to what Warriors. Fischer added that The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon's trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick.
Celtics Vs. 76ers Takeaways: Shorthanded C's Bury Sixers With 3s
Celtics vs. 76ers takeaways: Shorthanded C's bury Sixers with 3s originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The shorthanded Boston Celtics pulled off a gutsy win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) and Al Horford (right knee swelling) both were ruled out for the marquee...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers Game
Boston converting blocks into buckets is a common theme in the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Sixers game. Protecting the Rim at One End Leads to Finishing Above it at the Other. Luke Kornet gets help from Sam Hauser, who's pinching in, then shows before retreating back...
Warriors Trade James Wiseman to Pistons in Four-Team Deal
Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in four-team deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Thursday night.
Jaylen Brown Suffers ‘Facial Fracture' in Scary Collision With Jayson Tatum
Report: Jaylen Brown expected to miss time with facial fracture originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jaylen Brown suffered an unfortunate injury Wednesday night at the hands of his All-Star teammate. With less than two minutes remaining in the first half of the Celtics' game against the Philadelphia 76ers at...
Cam Reddish Trade Rumors: Pistons, Nuggets Linked
The New York Knicks are a team that has been involved in a ton of NBA trade rumors recently. They have been linked to a number of different players, as Leon Rose and the front office search high and low for impact acquisitions to make. New York made a bid...
NBA Rumors: What Raptors Gave Up to Land Jakob Poeltl Despite Celtics Interest
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto...
Report: Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook to Jazz in Three-Team Deal Involving Timberwolves
Report: Lakers trade Russ to Jazz in three-team deal involving Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Russell Westbrook is on the move. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing sources. The third team...
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
NBA Rumors: Warriors Made Hard OG Anunoby Trade Push; Raptors' Price Too High
Report: Dubs made push for Anunoby; Raptors' price was too high originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors made two notable moves before the 12 p.m. PT NBA trade deadline Thursday, but they reportedly attempted to make a blockbuster deal that ultimately never came to fruition. The San Francisco...
NBA Rumors: Spurs Rejected This Celtics Trade Offer for Jakob Poeltl Before Deadline
Spurs reportedly rejected this Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in rumors over the last few weeks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and his former team ultimately won the bidding.
Report: Celtics Acquire Mike Muscala in Trade With Thunder
Report: Celtics add veteran big Mike Muscala in trade with Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Brad Stevens has struck again. The Boston Celtics are acquiring big man Mike Muscala in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
Celtics capable of weathering loss of Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics proved earlier this season that they can survive an extended absence by Jaylen Brown. Now they'll need to do it again. Brown took an accidental elbow to the face by teammate Jayson Tatum late in the first half of Wednesday night’s 106-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers and did not return. Per reports, he suffered a facial fracture and will be out until at least after the All-Star break.
Report: Lakers Trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba
Report: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Los Angeles Lakers guard is on the move. Following Russell Westbrook's trade to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Lakers moved Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Traded to Suns by Nets in Blockbuster Deal
Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Just after 1 a.m. ET, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's...
NBA Players Stunned as Suns Reportedly Land Kevin Durant
NBA Twitter stunned as Suns reportedly land Kevin Durant originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kevin Durant is heading to Phoenix. Just over an hour into trade deadline day on the East Coast, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns reportedly struck a stunning blockbuster that will send Durant out West.
