PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect in McKeesport police shooting threatened to go on 'killing spree' weeks earlier, officials say
The warning was dire: a McKeesport man named Johnathan Morris was threatening to go on a “killing spree.”. It was Jan. 13 — three weeks before investigators say Morris, an ex-Marine and son of a former McKeesport police officer, abruptly opened fire on two of his mother’s former colleagues, killing one.
Second teenager arrested as a suspect in deadly Downtown Pittsburgh shooting
Police have arrested a second teenager they believe was involved in a deadly shooting that happened last month on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.
15-year-old fatally shot in Allentown identified
Tuesday night, a teen was fatally wounded in Allentown. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 15-year-old Tre’Sean Jackson on Wednesday afternoon.
SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes. Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside. SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will. She finally came out of the home a short time later. No charges have been filed as of this morning. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Man killed in Fayette County shooting
A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
DA withdraws intent to seek death penalty in killing of off-duty police officer
The district attorney’s office has withdrawn their intent to seek the death penalty for the man accused of shooting and killing an off-duty police officer in 2019.
5 people arrested in string of burglaries targeting Amish communities in Mercer County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old man and four teenagers are accused in a string of burglaries and thefts that targeted Amish communities in Mercer County.State Police say Caden Hinkson and the other boys were behind 21 incidents targeting Amish communities over the last year and a half.They're accused of taking more than $21,000 in items and cash.
Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Details of McKeesport officer's fatal shooting emerge; man charged
The man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another Monday afternoon was said to be experiencing PTSD and told witnesses just moments before the shooting that the police were trying to kill him and asked them to record his interaction with them, according to court documents. The...
Allegheny County Police assisting Pittsburgh officers in patrolling Downtown
The Allegheny County Police Department is sending officers into Downtown Pittsburgh to assist an understaffed Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Officials with the county police and Pittsburgh’s public safety department confirmed that county police began assisting in the Downtown area Monday. Allegheny County uniformed police officers in marked cars will...
Man accused of killing McKeesport police officer released from hospital, taken to jail
The man accused of shooting and killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another has been released from the hospital.
wtae.com
Washington County Courthouse evacuated after suspicious packages sent to judges
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Five Washington County judges and one county employee received suspicious packages, the FBI said Thursday. County officials discuss the investigation: Watch video of the news conference above. Two other packages were addressed to a former county employee, the FBI said. The discovery of the packages brought...
wisr680.com
State Police Provide Details In Route 28 Crash
State police are providing more details about Wednesday’s crash on Route 28 that sent one person to the hospital. The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Route 28 near the Butler/Freeport exit. Police say 50-year-old Tommy Copeland of Oklahoma was driving northbound when he sped passed a car in...
‘Genuinely a good officer’: Friends remember fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski
While blue lights typically signify an emergency, the lights in McKeesport flash for the loss of Officer Sean Sluganski who was killed on Monday in the line of duty.
Delmont police, Westmoreland detectives investigating child's death
Delmont police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating the death of a child. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement that her office is aware of the death and that no further information was available. The child died Tuesday evening. Their identity was not released. No...
Rotten smell in Westmoreland County leads to calls about suspected gas leak
DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A rotten smell in Westmoreland County led to dozens of 911 calls about a suspected gas leak.The smell was reported in several municipalities from Murrysville to Hempfield Township on Wednesday. But it turned out to be a false alarm."I immediately put my scanner app on my phone and sure enough, there were calls from all over," Mark Khristie of Delmont said Wednesday. "Delmont, Murrysville. And fire companies going out and checking for this gas smell."For 12 hours, callers across the county dialed 911 after smelling what was believed to be natural gas in their homes and...
WJAC TV
Johnstown grandmother charged after baby fatally overdoses on methadone, police say
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old grandson who they say died from a methadone overdose. According to Johnstown Police, 40-year-old Peggy Lightcap faces charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say they were called...
Allegheny County Medical Examiner identifies remains found as missing 18-year-old
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified remains found along a trail as 18-year-old Dorian Serrano.
pennrecord.com
Lawsuit: Allegheny General Hospital parking garage gate struck wife-plaintiff's head
PITTSBURGH – A Pittsburgh couple allege that Allegheny General Hospital, its parking garage and one of its employees negligently allowed a parking gate arm to fall and strike the wife-plaintiff on the head, causing her severe injuries. Alison Edfors and Eric Edfors filed suit in the Allegheny County Court...
TODAY AT 5: One of ‘Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted’ on the run for over 2 years
Thursday on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., investigative reporter Rick Earle highlights the search for one of "Pittsburgh's Most Wanted" criminals who has been on the run since June 2020: Chris Shrock.
