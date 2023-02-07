ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes. Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside. SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will. She finally came out of the home a short time later. No charges have been filed as of this morning. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Fayette County shooting

A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Details of McKeesport officer's fatal shooting emerge; man charged

The man accused of killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another Monday afternoon was said to be experiencing PTSD and told witnesses just moments before the shooting that the police were trying to kill him and asked them to record his interaction with them, according to court documents. The...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wisr680.com

State Police Provide Details In Route 28 Crash

State police are providing more details about Wednesday’s crash on Route 28 that sent one person to the hospital. The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Route 28 near the Butler/Freeport exit. Police say 50-year-old Tommy Copeland of Oklahoma was driving northbound when he sped passed a car in...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rotten smell in Westmoreland County leads to calls about suspected gas leak

DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A rotten smell in Westmoreland County led to dozens of 911 calls about a suspected gas leak.The smell was reported in several municipalities from Murrysville to Hempfield Township on Wednesday. But it turned out to be a false alarm."I immediately put my scanner app on my phone and sure enough, there were calls from all over," Mark Khristie of Delmont said Wednesday. "Delmont, Murrysville. And fire companies going out and checking for this gas smell."For 12 hours, callers across the county dialed 911 after smelling what was believed to be natural gas in their homes and...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

