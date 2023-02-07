Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County
A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
kjluradio.com
Maries County authorities suspend search for driver in police pursuit, crash
Authorities in Maries County call off the search for a man who crashed his truck following a police pursuit. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man, believed to be Anthony Russell, of Dixon, fled from officers with the Dixon Police Department Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit traveled into Maries County, and the driver eventually crashed at Highway HH and County Road 621. The driver fled on foot and was last seen in the woods east of the crash site. He was favoring his ribs and was believed to be injured. A search for Russell was launched.
houstonherald.com
Man killed in motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon near Mountain Grove
A Mountain Grove man was killed Tuesday in an accident on Highway ZZ near his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Willie E. Craig, 81, was driving an eastbound 2016 Kia Soul that traveled off the right side of the roadway, went airborne, struck a fence and multiple trees, overturned and caught fire at about 2:20 p.m.
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit
A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
houstonherald.com
Driver from Licking involved in crash south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A resident from Licking was involved in an accident Sunday morning south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said an eastbound 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Norma J. Harris, 72, of Newburg, was making a left turn and traveled into the path of a southbound 2006 Ford Ranger operated by Jason L. Coble, 40, of Licking.
Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
myleaderpaper.com
Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area
Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
kjluradio.com
Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall
A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Search underway for missing man
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search began Sunday night for a missing southern Texas County man who has not been seen for about a week. The man is John Dudding, 58. Among the agencies assisting are the Texas County...
kjluradio.com
Shooting incident under investigation just north of Rolla
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of a shooting incident, just north of Rolla. The sheriff says there’s no danger to the community and all involved parties have been located. More information will be released at a later time.
kjluradio.com
Gasconade County man faces felony charges after found with drugs
A Gasconade County man faces several felony charges after he’s allegedly caught with drugs in his hometown. Kyle Nolie, of Owensville, is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
kjluradio.com
Authorities ask for help finding missing Gasconade County man
Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing Gasconade County man. The Rosebud Police Department says Ashton Withington, 39, of Rosebud, was last heard from around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3. He may be headed to Kansas City, Indiana, or Texas. Withington is described as a white man,...
KYTV
Texas County Sheriff’s Office asking for information on missing man
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a man who went missing. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old John P. Dudding was last known to be at his home on Varvel Road in southeastern Texas County on January 28. At this point, investigators say there are no signs of a crime.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Sharri Cantrell
Graveside services for Sharri Lyn Cantrell, 62, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
Flood watch continues through tonight for Texas County, southern Missouri
The National Weather Service said a Flood Watch will remain through tonight along and south of I-44. About 1-2 inches of rainfall is likely, localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible. Flooding of low water crossings, creeks and streams will occur in portions of the watch area, it...
Watch Missouri’s Rocky Creek Herd of Wild Horses Running Free
There was a time when Missouri was truly wild. The wild horses of Shannon County are one of the last vestiges of that. There's new video showing the Rocky Creek herd from that region who still run free to this day. Tim Layton is the most reliable person I know...
kwos.com
Missouri death row inmate is executed
(AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at the state prison...
There's really a town in Missouri called Mary's Home and it's where the historic P.A. Sanning Store began
Marys Home is located in Miller County, Missouri. It's an unincorporated community on Missouri Route H. It's about five miles southeast of Eugene, Missouri. Early German immigrants settled in this area.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
kbia.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
Comments / 0