cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
WITN
Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16. Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the […]
WITN
Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
cbs17
2nd man charged with murder in Cumberland County November shooting, was previously cleared: sheriff’s office
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County man is the second person to be charged with murder in the November shooting death of another man in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously cleared him of questioning in the murder investigation, but has now charged and arrested him anyway.
wcti12.com
One arrested in relation to January shooting in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A suspect in a January Kinston shooting was apprehended Wednesday in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, members of the Kinston Police Department, SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team served an arrest warrant on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Rd. Grifton, N.C. The warrant was obtained for Ji’keme Hutcherson for his involvement in the January 16th shooting in Kinston. Hutcherson was charged with six counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and he was arrested without incident.
cbs17
Edgecombe man holding guns barricades himself for 7+ hours, sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man kicked relatives out of a home on Monday and barricaded himself for over seven hours, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro on Monday. Deputies said the suspect, Anthony Council, 44, was seen standing in the window holding two guns.
cbs17
7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
WITN
Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies
A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside.
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
WITN
Two arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
Mother charged with concealing death after baby found dead inside suitcase. Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face.
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
WITN
Family speaks out after Pitt County deputy shoots dog; sheriffs office responds
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in the east is distraught after a Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed her dog in her front yard. Teshia Sykes says she yelled at two Pitt County deputies in her yard to not shoot her dog, Simba, who the Pitt County Sheriff’s office says was attacking a deputy’s K9.
WITN
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
WRAL
Wake County IDs suspect in threat against Zebulon Middle School on same day two others are locked down
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed a juvenile petition against a suspect in the threats made last week against Zebulon Middle School. Investigators made that announcement on the same day that two other Wake County schools saw the school day disrupted by a Code Red lockdown.
Nash County argument leads to shooting, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
The Nash County sheriff's office said an argument between two people who knew each escalated into gunfire, leaving one dead and the other injured.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary
Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Eastern Carolina agencies facing staffing shortages. Bethel police...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
cbs17
Police identify man killed in weekend shooting at Rocky Mount motel
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot to death at a Rocky Mount motel. The Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday said Damien Williams was killed in the shooting Sunday night at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard. Police also said...
