La Grange, NC

WITN

Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16. Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

One arrested in relation to January shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A suspect in a January Kinston shooting was apprehended Wednesday in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, members of the Kinston Police Department, SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team served an arrest warrant on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Rd. Grifton, N.C. The warrant was obtained for Ji’keme Hutcherson for his involvement in the January 16th shooting in Kinston. Hutcherson was charged with six counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and he was arrested without incident.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Edgecombe man holding guns barricades himself for 7+ hours, sheriff says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man kicked relatives out of a home on Monday and barricaded himself for over seven hours, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro on Monday. Deputies said the suspect, Anthony Council, 44, was seen standing in the window holding two guns.
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies

A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies

Mother charged with concealing death after baby found dead inside suitcase. Driver offers ride, says passenger stabbed him in the face.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Ayden crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary

Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Eastern Carolina agencies facing staffing shortages.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in weekend shooting at Rocky Mount motel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot to death at a Rocky Mount motel. The Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday said Damien Williams was killed in the shooting Sunday night at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard. Police also said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

