Government Technology
California County Issues Warning After Phishing Attempt
(TNS) — Tehama County is rooting out a phishing scam that tried to worm itself into the county's system. On Friday, the county received notification of a phishing attempt. Chief Administrative Officer Gabriel Hydrick said the county responded immediately, with engineers quickly securing the account in question. The password was reset, the message was recalled and a warning message was sent out to those recipients that could not be recalled.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Notes of Suspicion Swirl as Council OKs Riverfront Specific Plan Contract
Calling it “a poor way to spend a million dollars,” Redding Mayor Michael Dacquisto joined Vice Mayor Mark Mezzano in an unsuccessful effort to block the next step in the redevelopment of prime riverfront property in Redding. Instead, with a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, the Redding City Council...
shastascout.org
Tippin Responds To Community Concerns About Populous’ Proposed Role In Updating Redding’s Riverfront Plan
On Tuesday, February 7, the Redding City Council will consider approving a proposal by the national planning and design firm MIG to lead the process of updating Redding’s Riverfront Specific Plan. Tippin has confirmed that MIG hopes to work with Kansas City-based architectural design firm Populous, Inc. as a subcontractor in the project.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Gateway School District Update: Clifford Out as Recall Rumors Swirl
Gateway Unified School District Update – Tues., Feb. 7, 2023. It’s official. Gateway Unified School District acting superintendent Steve Henson has confirmed that Cherrill Clifford resigned from the Gateway Board of Trustees effective 4 p.m. Mon., Feb. 6. Meanwhile, this morning at the Shasta County Superior Court, Judge...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Cottonwood Truck Accident at Railroad Crossing
Accident at Balls Ferry Road Railroad Crossing Involves Big Rig and Two Passenger Vehicles. A truck accident at a railroad crossing with two other vehicles on February 8 in Cottonwood, south of Redding, resulted in damage and minor injuries. The collision occurred at Balls Ferry and Live Oak roads around 1:05 p.m. According to the incident report, the northbound lane was blocked by the accident, and rock debris was strewn in the southbound lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
actionnewsnow.com
Cameron Hooker court date pushed back to March
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The man who kept a woman in a box as a sex slave in Red Bluff was set to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom on Monday. Cameron Hooker was supposed to appear in court for a trial setting but the judge rescheduled it for March 27 after a lawyer got COVID.
crimevoice.com
Wanted Suspect Apprehended After Multi-Agency Police Pursuit in Shasta County
On February 8, 2023, the Shasta County Sheriff South County Patrol Station received a call about a suspicious individual running to a parked vehicle on Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson. According to a department press release, deputies were dispatched to the area and, as they were...
krcrtv.com
20 contacted, 6 arrested during search warrant of problem home in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — 20 people were contacted and six were arrested when officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) served a search warrant at a home Thursday morning. The CPD officers, along with deputies from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, and Probation department served the search warrant at 22351 Samson Ave.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews contain fire caused by drug paraphernalia in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a fire they say was caused by drug paraphernalia Wednesday morning. The Redding Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Mission De Oro Drive around 5:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story four-plex. The fire was contained within...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer involved in shooting Thursday evening
REDDING, Calif. - A CHP officer was involved in a shooting earlier Thursday night after a person was pointing a gun out the window while driving on Interstate 5 south in Redding. Girvan Road remains partially closed. Officer Jason Morton with the California Highway Patrol has confirmed a CHP officer...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County law enforcement investigates officer-involved shooting in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 9, 8 PM:. Highway patrol officials released further information regarding a now-confirmed officer-involved shooting in south Redding on Thursday night. According to Public Information Officer (PIO) Jason Morton with the Redding Area Office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), their dispatchers received a report...
krcrtv.com
Police warn of the rise of 'Sextortion' within Shasta County
REDDING. Calif. — Tuesday is 'Safer Internet Day' and in light of that The Redding Police Department (RPD), took to social media to address the rise in financial sextortion within the community. Financial sextortion is the term used for online exploitation directed toward youth in which threats are used...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Shasta College Spring Plant Sale
The Shasta College Horticulture Department will hold its 52nd Annual Spring Plant Sale Thursday, April 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Saturday, April 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Shasta College Farm area. The sale is planned and staffed by horticulture students. The California Native Plant Society (CNPS) will also be on-site, selling a wide selection of California Native plants to raise funds for local student scholarships and restoration.
krcrtv.com
Update: PG&E worker killed after being crushed by work vehicle identified
REDDING, Calif. — A PG&E employee was killed Tuesday when he was crushed by his work vehicle while trying to change a tire in western Shasta County near Platina. The Shasta County Coroner's office has identified the man killed as Jakob Louis Stockton, 21, Redding. According to CHP officials,...
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to two arrests
A Westwood man and a Susanville woman are in custody after a Feb. 1 traffic stop in the city of Susanville. According to a statement from the LCSO, about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop within the city limits of Susanville. The driver was identified as Brian Wayne Pitts, 31, of Westwood. Daisy Marie Mayfield, 39, of Susanville was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.
krcrtv.com
Highway 299 reopens after overturned vehicle in eastern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, Monday, 10:45 a.m. Caltrans says the westbound lane is now open after an overturned vehicle blocked it Monday morning. ORIGINAL, Monday, 10:15 a.m. The westbound lane of State Route 299 is blocked in eastern Shasta County Monday morning due to an overturned vehicle, according...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in attic after 8-hour standoff
REDDING, Calif. - A standoff in Redding that lasted about eight hours, ended with a suspect finally arrested after the SWAT team found him hiding in an attic. Police arrested 35 year old David Merrifield for being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. The incident started...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP, CAL FIRE rescue injured man from Clear Creek
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - An injured man was rescued out of Clear Creek Canyon in Shasta County on Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE Shasta County and the CHP responded to the Clear Creek Gorge overlook around 1:30 p.m. for a report that a man who jumped in the water had possibly fractured his leg.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Anderson armed robbery on the loose
ANDERSON, Calif. - Officers in Anderson are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday night. Police said a business on the 2900 block of North Street was robbed at gunpoint around 8:10 p.m. Officers say the employee described the suspect as a white man between 25 years old...
