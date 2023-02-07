(TNS) — Tehama County is rooting out a phishing scam that tried to worm itself into the county's system. On Friday, the county received notification of a phishing attempt. Chief Administrative Officer Gabriel Hydrick said the county responded immediately, with engineers quickly securing the account in question. The password was reset, the message was recalled and a warning message was sent out to those recipients that could not be recalled.

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO