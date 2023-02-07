Who makes the best meatball on Staten Island? Meatball contest nets $325K in one night for cancer cause.

Read full article on original website
Tony Casey
2d ago
Meatballs are difficult though "Big Al's Chicago style" on Hylan Blvd can possess the best of it all. I can say there sicilian rice balls are the best you'll ever eat..
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Meet the new owners of Cole’s Dockside | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the lapping shoreline and boat yard setting that drew Kam Singh and Gulshan Soni to Cole’s Dockside. When the Great Kills restaurant went on the market about a year ago, the seaside spot seemed a perfect fit for the entrepreneurs. In this...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The surprise retirement party of Dr. James Lafferty at LiGreci’s Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the surprise retirement party of James Lafferty, M.D. at LiGreci’s Staaten, in West Brighton. The vibrant soiree was attended by family members and colleagues on Jan. 19, 2023. “Dr. Lafferty has been a practicing...
pix11.com
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn
New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
Staten Islanders turn love of steak into thriving business, hosting celeb parties for N.Y. Giants and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last summer, after much debate and lots of hours behind the grill, Joseph Fraschilla and Peter Annarumma launched a modest steak-focused catering business in a South Shore backyard, prepping several cuts of impressively aged meat for about 50 guests. The porterhouse was perfection -- crisp on the outside, but pink, buttery and marbled throughout -- and the event itself quickly became the talk of the town. Now, 10 months and some 150 parties later -- with lots of Instagram posts detailing and promoting the journey -- the duo’s smallish endeavor has blossomed into something big.
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite bacon, egg and cheese
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This is sure to be one hotly contested competition. For the first Best of Staten Island category of 2023, we want to know where we can find the best bacon, egg and cheese. Only local brick-and-mortar restaurants, diners, cafes and delis will be considered. While...
Opening Day Set For First Long Island Location Of Popular Eatery
The wait is almost over for those eagerly anticipating the opening of Long Island’s first Crumbl Cookies store. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the popular cookie chain will open its newest location, located in Levittown at 3511 Hempstead Turnpike, on Friday, Feb. 10, according to a company spoke…
‘It’s like a public dump.’ How the remains of formerly enslaved people came to rest beneath a Staten Island strip mall
Ruth Ann Hills, left, and her brother David Thomas. Benjamin Prine's descendants didn’t know about their family ties – or their connection to his enslaver. [ more › ]
NYC casino bid includes a massive Ferris wheel next to the UN, per report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- According to The New York Times, Soloviev Group, the longtime owner of a 6.7-acre plot near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown, announced that it will partner with Mohegan, a casino and resort operator, to compete for a casino license. If all goes as planned, the casino will feature all the usual amenities and a giant wheel of its own.
multihousingnews.com
Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk
From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
We’re losing an American treasure, right here on Staten Island | From the editor
For all the griping about our hometown, Staten Island has some really special places that talk to the history of America. Think about it . . . The collection at Historic Richmond Town -- the Voorleezer’s House, the oldest standing schoolhouse in America. The Perrine House, the oldest house on Staten Island, built in 1662 – a hundred years before the Revolutionary War.
Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
This new Staten Island gym offers workouts designed to help with high stress situations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- South Shore resident Robert LaRocca, 28, knows stress -- especially that which occurs during intense situations -- can wreak havoc on a person’s physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why this owner of a successful fitness facility in Charleston -- which he launched during the coronavirus...
The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
Curtis High School unveils revamped library: A peek inside new, collaborative educational space
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Curtis High School this week unveiled its revamped library, funded by a city grant, that aims to make the space more collaborative and conducive to learning. The school was awarded the New York City VITAL Libraries Program Grant of over $53,000 to enhance the library in...
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 9, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John Mitchell Gaw, 77, passed away after a short illness on Feb. 6. The longtime Midland Beach resident was a graduate of Brooklyn Tech and LIU. From there, he spent 50 years in the insurance industry. Much of his time and energy was spent as a secretary of Genesis Lodge 201, and a long time Elder and Trustee of New Dorp Moravian Church. His formative years were spent with Demolay. In retirement, he loved travelling, spending time with family, and reading. For the full obituary, click here.
‘Impractical Jokers’ almost arrested? Prank with Post Malone wasn’t their only run-in with NYPD while filming Season 10
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brian “Q” Quinn of “Impractical Jokers” and rapper Post Malone nearly got arrested while filming a challenge for Season 10 of the comedy troupe’s hit show on truTV and TBS. It turns out that that wasn’t the Jokers’ only brush...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
10 ICONIC New York City Restaurants Every New Yorker Needs to Try
Visiting the Big Apple and wondering about the most iconic restaurants in New York City restaurants you can’t afford to miss? I was in your shoes once too, before moving to NYC six years ago. I can attest that your search is worthwhile, because no visit to the Big Apple is complete without a proper (and unforgettable) meal.
We’re better off without New York Wheel (letter to the editor)
Finally, the chapter is concluded and the people of Staten Island will have a voice in the use of their own borough’s public land in St. George. Ding dong The Wheel is dead! It was a poorly conceived idea in the first place, and we’re better off without a questionable tourist attraction where we should have a world class passive-use New York City Park. Before, it was a place to access the view of the harbor and city skyline, with exercise stations and trails along the water. You could walk or run, do some calisthenics, ride a bike or roller blade, all within a lovely cityscape, with lots of greenery. We need to have that as our goal again. There isn’t any question that this is the direction we should be heading.
Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
1 injured after piece of facade falls from Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- Bricks and debris rained down from a construction site in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday, injuring one person.It happened at Court and Montague streets.The Department of Buildings says while workers were repairing the facade on the second floor of a building, a large piece of stone became dislodged and fell onto a sidewalk shed.According to the DOB, the shed was damaged by the stone and pieces of wood debris from the shed struck a pedestrian.The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A partial stop work order has been issued.The investigation is ongoing.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 4