ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Who makes the best meatball on Staten Island? Meatball contest nets $325K in one night for cancer cause.

By Pamela Silvestri
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Tony Casey
2d ago

Meatballs are difficult though "Big Al's Chicago style" on Hylan Blvd can possess the best of it all. I can say there sicilian rice balls are the best you'll ever eat..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn

New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islanders turn love of steak into thriving business, hosting celeb parties for N.Y. Giants and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last summer, after much debate and lots of hours behind the grill, Joseph Fraschilla and Peter Annarumma launched a modest steak-focused catering business in a South Shore backyard, prepping several cuts of impressively aged meat for about 50 guests. The porterhouse was perfection -- crisp on the outside, but pink, buttery and marbled throughout -- and the event itself quickly became the talk of the town. Now, 10 months and some 150 parties later -- with lots of Instagram posts detailing and promoting the journey -- the duo’s smallish endeavor has blossomed into something big.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
multihousingnews.com

Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk

From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

We’re losing an American treasure, right here on Staten Island | From the editor

For all the griping about our hometown, Staten Island has some really special places that talk to the history of America. Think about it . . . The collection at Historic Richmond Town -- the Voorleezer’s House, the oldest standing schoolhouse in America. The Perrine House, the oldest house on Staten Island, built in 1662 – a hundred years before the Revolutionary War.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 9, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John Mitchell Gaw, 77, passed away after a short illness on Feb. 6. The longtime Midland Beach resident was a graduate of Brooklyn Tech and LIU. From there, he spent 50 years in the insurance industry. Much of his time and energy was spent as a secretary of Genesis Lodge 201, and a long time Elder and Trustee of New Dorp Moravian Church. His formative years were spent with Demolay. In retirement, he loved travelling, spending time with family, and reading. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

10 ICONIC New York City Restaurants Every New Yorker Needs to Try

Visiting the Big Apple and wondering about the most iconic restaurants in New York City restaurants you can’t afford to miss? I was in your shoes once too, before moving to NYC six years ago. I can attest that your search is worthwhile, because no visit to the Big Apple is complete without a proper (and unforgettable) meal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

We’re better off without New York Wheel (letter to the editor)

Finally, the chapter is concluded and the people of Staten Island will have a voice in the use of their own borough’s public land in St. George. Ding dong The Wheel is dead! It was a poorly conceived idea in the first place, and we’re better off without a questionable tourist attraction where we should have a world class passive-use New York City Park. Before, it was a place to access the view of the harbor and city skyline, with exercise stations and trails along the water. You could walk or run, do some calisthenics, ride a bike or roller blade, all within a lovely cityscape, with lots of greenery. We need to have that as our goal again. There isn’t any question that this is the direction we should be heading.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

1 injured after piece of facade falls from Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- Bricks and debris rained down from a construction site in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday, injuring one person.It happened at Court and Montague streets.The Department of Buildings says while workers were repairing the facade on the second floor of a building, a large piece of stone became dislodged and fell onto a sidewalk shed.According to the DOB, the shed was damaged by the stone and pieces of wood debris from the shed struck a pedestrian.The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A partial stop work order has been issued.The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy