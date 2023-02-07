Read full article on original website
Related
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Centre Daily
Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine
The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
msn.com
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Russian military chiefs are losing patience with Putin and could soon turn on him in a coup, former aide predicts
Russian military commanders are growing frustrated, laying the groundwork for a potential revolt, Abbas Gallyamov said.
WAAY-TV
Russians share opinions on Putin, Ukraine war
They spoke after learning more countries are sending help to Ukraine.CNN video. IN-57FR.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, officials say; Belarus begins air force drills with Russia – live
UK defence secretary makes statement to British parliament saying UK will provide tanks; State broadcaster says 40 people have died in missile attack
Ukraine Making Crimea 'Untenable' for Russian Forces—Retired Lt. General
Ben Hodges said the peninsula Russia annexed in 2014 will decide the war in Ukraine.
Business Insider
Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44
A Ukrainian official resigned after suggesting Russia did not target a Dnipro apartment block with a missile. Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine shot down the Russian missile that hit the block, killing 44. The remarks caused outrage in Ukraine, and handed the Kremlin a PR coup.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Russia's Communists Take to the Streets Demanding Putin Be Ousted
At least 100 people in Moscow marked the 99th anniversary of the death of former Soviet leader Lenin.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
Support For Vladimir Putin Costly For Belarus President As He Faced Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, was facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko was facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
Putin's New Strategy For Ukraine Reportedly In Progress As Russia Loses Thousands Of Soldiers
As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 12th month, Vladimir Putin, it seems, is planning everything to win it. What Happened: The Russian president is reportedly preparing a new offensive in Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported, citing officials, advisers and others familiar with the situation. The report said that after losing thousands...
Russia Ukraine news: Putin unleashes furious response to US and Germany tank deal
An air raid alert was issued over the whole of Ukraine early this morning as defence units shot down a stream of incoming missiles, while fighting also flared up in Bakhmut following the tank deal.
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
After Russian missile hits apartment building, killing 23, Putin hails "good dynamic" in Ukraine conflict.
This weekend, Russia fired many S-400 missiles, most of which were intercepted by Ukrainian defenses. On Sunday, after Russian missiles murdered 23 people in a Dnipro apartment building, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the "good dynamics" of his continuing assault on Ukraine.
Putin promised me he would not kill Zelenskiy, says former Israeli PM
The former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has said in an interview that Vladimir Putin told him he would not try to kill Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a promise made during a trip to Moscow shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Speaking on a podcast with the Israeli journalist Hanoch Daum,...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin warns west that sending more weapons to Kyiv will lead to ‘significant escalation’
Kremlin spokesperson says supply of arms to Kyiv from west has led to Nato becoming more directly involved in the conflict
Comments / 0