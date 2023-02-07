J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO