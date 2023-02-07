ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Reunited with Marcus Davis, Nick Mardner 'wanted a challenge' at Auburn

Auburn clearly needed at least one transfer receiver after the first portal window opened. Marcus Davis knew exactly who to call. Arguably the best player Auburn’s new receivers coach has had in his two seasons as an assistant coach, Nick Mardner had been in the portal for 20 days before Davis was hired at Auburn. A couple weeks later, Davis got his former wideout on campus. A commitment only took a couple more days.
AL.com

Can Auburn land the state’s No. 1 RB for the second year in a row?

J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.
247Sports

Why ‘havoc rate’ is Auburn DC Ron Roberts’ top priority

Quite literally, Ron Roberts is coming to Auburn to wreak havoc. The veteran defensive coordinator inherits a unit that had an uncharacteristically below-average campaign in 2022, as compared to the previous several seasons, where Auburn was usually a top-25 defense in most metrics. On top of their struggles, the Tigers lose their top three defensive linemen, along with their top linebacker and leading tackler over the past two seasons.
WSFA

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bed, Bath & Beyond will close its stores in Montgomery and Opelika as the embattled home-goods retailer weighs filing for bankruptcy. Store closing signs were posted to the doors of both locations on Saturday. These locations were not on the list of 87 store closures the...
WSFA

Prattville man charged with attempted murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged Divonte Stallworth, 29, of Prattville, with attempted murder. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Jan. 27th, around 12:40 p.m., near Marlow Drive. Stallworth reportedly shot the victim at least three times at close range. Stallworth was taken into custody on...
WSFA

Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has found Desman Webster guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of 15-year-old Bryan Powell, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today. On November 13, 2016, Powell was attempting to steal a car in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. The car belonged...
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
elmoreautauganews.com

Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County

On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
