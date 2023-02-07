ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WAND TV

Man arrested for Decatur shooting that injured one person, killed another

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed another man and injured a 70-year-old woman in a nearby home. Anthony C. Webster was arrested for first degree murder on Thursday evening near the 1000 block of West Wood St. His bond has been set at $1,500,000.00.
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Troopers called to deadly crash south of Charleston

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Coles County on Illinois Route 130 just south of Coles County Road 300 North. This is just south of Charleston. All lanes of Illinois Route 130 were shut down but have since reopened.
CHARLESTON, IL
WAND TV

Crews called to Decatur house fire early Monday

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a house fire just after midnight Monday. Crews responded to a home in the 700 block of S. Oakland Ave. Flames were showing from the living room windows. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out. No...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

House and car struck by bullets

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Home Ave. around 7 pm for a report of shots fired. We're told one house was struck by a single bullet and a car in the...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

New information on I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Man identified who walked in on women in shower

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The man who was walking in on multiple women in the shower has been identified. University of Illinois Police say Pranav Chittharanjan, 19, of Urbana, was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct. Chittharanjan was identified as the suspect...
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in first Peoria County homicide of the year

DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD)– A suspect in a West Peoria homicide was arrested on Wednesday. According to a Peoria County press release, 22-year-old Lamentae Turner was arrested at a Decatur residence and charged with first-degree murder and an IDOC warrant. Peoria County Detectives are still investigating the homicide due to...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man found guilty of first degree murder in 2021 Argenta shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Forsyth man on trial for the shooting and killing of another man in Argenta has been found guilty of first degree murder. Phillip Gehrken, 52, was found guilty by a jury in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday...
ARGENTA, IL
WCIA

Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical condition and died shortly after. He suffered gunshot trauma in an incident at the 500 block of South 19th St.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

ShotSpotter detection leads to arrest, ghost gun recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law. Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man found dead on side of road

HENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was found dead along a tree line on Hensley Road, west of N. Mattis Avenue on Wednesday. The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Larry Adams, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:57 am on Wednesday. A preliminary investigation at...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
MONTICELLO, IL
wmay.com

Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child

Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

