Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
WAND TV
Man arrested for Decatur shooting that injured one person, killed another
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed another man and injured a 70-year-old woman in a nearby home. Anthony C. Webster was arrested for first degree murder on Thursday evening near the 1000 block of West Wood St. His bond has been set at $1,500,000.00.
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
WAND TV
Troopers called to deadly crash south of Charleston
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Coles County on Illinois Route 130 just south of Coles County Road 300 North. This is just south of Charleston. All lanes of Illinois Route 130 were shut down but have since reopened.
WAND TV
Crews called to Decatur house fire early Monday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a house fire just after midnight Monday. Crews responded to a home in the 700 block of S. Oakland Ave. Flames were showing from the living room windows. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out. No...
YAHOO!
More details released about West Peoria gas station homicide. Here's what we know
PEORIA — Prosecutors say two Decatur men involved in Peoria County's first homicide of the year were both at a South Peoria nightclub just 15 minutes before the fatal shooting. The victim, Stashaun L. Wheeler, 35, had left the club at about 3:45 a.m. and drove to Casey's gas...
foxillinois.com
House and car struck by bullets
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Home Ave. around 7 pm for a report of shots fired. We're told one house was struck by a single bullet and a car in the...
newschannel20.com
Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
wmay.com
Springfield Police find pounds of cannabis – a loaded gun and ecstasy
Springfield Police have arrested a Texas man after more than 100 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop early Friday. Officers pulled over the vehicle in the 32-hundred block of Clear Lake Avenue around 3:15 am Friday. Police say the driver – 45-year-old Eric Johnson...
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
newschannel20.com
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
newschannel20.com
Police: Man identified who walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The man who was walking in on multiple women in the shower has been identified. University of Illinois Police say Pranav Chittharanjan, 19, of Urbana, was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct. Chittharanjan was identified as the suspect...
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in first Peoria County homicide of the year
DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD)– A suspect in a West Peoria homicide was arrested on Wednesday. According to a Peoria County press release, 22-year-old Lamentae Turner was arrested at a Decatur residence and charged with first-degree murder and an IDOC warrant. Peoria County Detectives are still investigating the homicide due to...
WAND TV
Man found guilty of first degree murder in 2021 Argenta shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Forsyth man on trial for the shooting and killing of another man in Argenta has been found guilty of first degree murder. Phillip Gehrken, 52, was found guilty by a jury in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday...
WCIA
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical condition and died shortly after. He suffered gunshot trauma in an incident at the 500 block of South 19th St.
ShotSpotter detection leads to arrest, ghost gun recovery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law. Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot […]
foxillinois.com
Man found dead on side of road
HENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was found dead along a tree line on Hensley Road, west of N. Mattis Avenue on Wednesday. The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Larry Adams, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:57 am on Wednesday. A preliminary investigation at...
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
wmay.com
Sunday night deadline to become a Springfield police officer nearing
Sunday night is the deadline to apply for a chance to become a Springfield police officer. You can begin the process with an online application at the City of Springfield website. You will also need to choose a date to take the written and physical exams for the police department,...
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
