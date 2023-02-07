Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings
Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
Another Dividend-Paying Hotel And Motel REIT Hits New 12-Month High
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. APLE is a hotel and motel real estate investment trust hitting new highs this week. On Feb. 2, following the Federal Reserve’s announcement that the funds rate would go up by 0.25% rather than 0.5%), the markets rallied, REITs rallied and so did Apple Hospitality.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Is This Proven Dividend Stock a Buy?
This consumer staple has almost four decades of dividend growth to its credit.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
CNBC
Uber beats estimates and the stock is up
Reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates. Shares closed up 5% for the day. Earnings per share: 29 cents vs. 18 cent loss expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $8.6 billion vs. $8.49 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter was up 49% year...
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
Motley Fool
These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear
The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers. You’re reading a free article with...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
Earnings Previews: NOV, Pinterest, Simon Property Group
After U.S. markets close on Monday, NOV, Pinterest and Simon Property Group are expected to report quarterly earnings.
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in SM Energy (SM)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.60MM shares of SM Energy Co (SM). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 13.81MM shares and 11.37% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.94% and an increase in total ownership of 1.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
Apple beat the Nasdaq last year and is a good buy -- particularly if its valuation dropped even lower during a downturn. Dollar General just might be as close to recession-proof as you can get. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Southern Copper (SCCO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this miner have returned +1.2%, compared to the Zacks...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Sonos, Salesforce, Disney, Credit Suisse and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The buy now, pay later finance company slumped 17% a day after its fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue missed analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv. CEO and founder Max Levchin also announced layoffs equal to 19% of the workforce, effective immediately.
These Winning Stocks Look Like a Smart Bet
Investors are fully committed to seeing the world get back to normal.
