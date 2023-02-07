ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 has fallen into a bear market, but the benchmark index has recovered from every past drawdown. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes it possible to spread investment dollars across all the growth stocks in the S&P 500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Zacks.com

Insurance ETF (IAK) Hits New 52-Week High

IAK - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 21% from its 52-week low price of $77.94/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com

How to Profit From the Relative Price Strength Strategy

Following a highly disappointing 2022, Wall Street ended the first month of 2023 with a solid rally. As a proof of this, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — posted the best January since 2019. In particular, favorable data for several measures of inflation, various soft economic prints and a resilient labor market propped up investor sentiment.
CBS News

Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
techaiapp.com

Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News

Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
Zacks.com

Transport ETFs Showing Strength on Q4 Earnings Results

IYT - Free Report) , SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (. XTN - Free Report) and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (. FTXR - Free Report) are up 8.9%, 16.9% and 11.7%, respectively (see: all the Industrials ETFs here). For a better understanding, let’s delve into the results of some well-known...
CNBC

Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January

Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
Zacks.com

Disney Surges on Fiscal Q1 Earnings Beat: 5 ETFs to Stream

DIS - Free Report) reported robust first-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Wednesday, wherein it beat estimates for both earnings and revenues. However, the company posted subscriber losses in Disney+ streaming services for the first time since launching in late 2020. Given the earnings beat, shares of Disney...
NASDAQ

The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors

I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
Zacks.com

5 Small-Cap ETFs Outperforming Russell 2000

IWM - Free Report) , the ultra-popular small-cap ETF, climbed 12.2% compared to a gain of 8.6% for the ultra-popular large-cap ETF, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (. While many ETFs have risen, we have highlighted five from the small-cap space that are on the forefront of the rally at midway first quarter. These include Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (
Zacks.com

4 Stocks to Watch That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes

Wall Street had a solid start to the year after a disappointing 2022 that saw all three major indexes hitting new lows. Also, favorable inflation data has been helping investors regain the lost confidence as they now feel that the economy may have a soft landing in 2023 and a recession might be avoided.
Zacks.com

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

PXD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $223.88, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%. Coming into today, shares of the independent oil...

