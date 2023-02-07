Read full article on original website
Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In Their Pantone 1837 Blue
Luxury — especially that of Tiffany & Co. — is timeless. And even beyond the world of jewels and opulence, the brand exerts quite a bit of influence, with Diamond Supply previously celebrating their heritage through a collaborative bout with none other than Nike SB. Now, quite a few years thereafter, the renowned jewelers are finally joining the Swoosh in an official capacity, which has taken the form of a simple yet tasteful interpretation of the Air Force 1.
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!
OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5%
While Jordan Brand products generate $3 million for Nike every five hours, Michael Jordan only gets 5% of each sale. The post Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5% appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
Jordan Brand Debuts the Hex Mule SP
After revealing the Jordan Sophia Slide last summer, Jordan Brand is now officially stepping into the mule game with the Jordan Hex Mule SP in “Light Silver.”. Arriving first as a women’s-exclusive, the upcoming pairs feature a hexagonal base that wraps around the otherwise routinely-shaped slippers. Midsoles are slightly raised towards the center of the silhouette while the Jumpman logo and “23” branding are imprinted on the heels. Constructed out of a sugarcane-based foam, uppers feature a closed-toe design with two slits on the medial side for ventilation and textured interiors. Rounding out the look are squared, grooved bottoms.
Drake says he wants a 'LeBron-sized check' and not another 'dinner plate' for reaching a record 75 billion Spotify streams
"We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive," Drake wrote in his Instagram story.
Inside £1.8M Rolls-Royce 103EX with incredible hidden features, customisable 2-person lounge chair & built AI chauffeur
ROLLS-Royce’s futuristic 103EX comes with a number of eyebrow-raising hidden features but it will set you back around £1.8million. The luxury, all-electric car is described by the manufacturer as their first “vision vehicle” which looks ahead to the next 100 years in motoring. The Rolls-Royce concept...
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
