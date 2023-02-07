LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.

8 DAYS AGO