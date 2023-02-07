Read full article on original website
WTOP
Tucows: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Tucows Inc. (TCX) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $1.25. The internet services company posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period. For...
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
NASDAQ
Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Beat on Cabometyx
Exelixis, Inc. EXEL reported a loss of 3 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, but it was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents and our estimate of a loss of 6 cents.
US stocks rise after positive earnings show consumers still on solid footing
US stocks surged on Thursday after a slew of earnings showed that consumers are still spending money. Disney soared more than 6% after its earnings release showed strength in its theme parks division. Better-than-expected earnings from Wynn Resorts, Sonos, and Tapestry also showed a consumer that is on solid footing.
What's Going On With MasterCraft Shares Today?
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT shares are trading higher today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. What to Know: On Wednesday, MasterCraft reported its earnings for the second-quarter ending January 1st, 2023. The company reported its ninth consecutive year-over-year record-setting quarter, beating analyst expectations for both earnings and sales.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
Capri Stock Drops Sharply After ‘More Challenging’ Quarter
John Idol was already cautious heading into the holiday season, cutting Capri Holdings’ outlook and warning of weakness — but it turns out that consumers were feeling even more bearish. Shares of the parent to Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo fell 27.2 percent to $48.31 in midday trading Wednesday after its third-quarter results missed the mark and Idol, who is chairman and chief executive officer, sent up another warning flare — particularly on wholesale.More from WWDVersace RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023 The stock decline reverberated across fashion to other companies that rely...
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Dell, On Semiconductor, PayPal, Catalent & more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares lost 0.6%, closing Monday's trading session in the red after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 13.5% increase from $1.85 billion in revenue last year.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Motley Fool
These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear
The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers. You’re reading a free article with...
NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues
Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined by double digits in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,373 million,...
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for W.W. Grainger (GWW) Stock
Investors might want to bet on W.W. Grainger (GWW), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this seller...
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Pool Corp. (POOL) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Pool Corp. (POOL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
