ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Citizens spearhead a grassroots solution to help the homeless by opening a winter shelter

By Joyce Chu, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBXOm_0kf3eYCW00

PETERSBURG—If you build it, they will come.

That’s what Pat Hines discovered when she spearheaded an effort to open a cold shelter in the city.

After learning that there was no dedicated shelter in Petersburg through a Progress-Index investigation, Hines got a group together to brainstorm solutions in December.

She found that there was a van taking the homeless to a shelter in Dendron, 45 minutes southeast of Petersburg. But if people missed the van, they wouldn’t have a place to sleep at night. Others didn’t want to go that far.

They made calls to churches and nonprofits to see what resources were available. Initially, a church said that they had a house the group could use. When that fell through, Councilman Marlow Jones stepped in and donated his building on 22 N. South St.

With the building secured, donations from all over the community flooded in: people donating clothes, pillows, sheets, blankets, towels, coffee maker and coffee, a brand new fridge, and more. Groups stepped in to offer to bring dinners, and others volunteered their skills: installing the shower, putting together shelves, painting the walls.

“It’s been phenomenal,” said Hines. “It's just been a beautiful experience to see how collective community impact can work if people decide to do it.”

Petersburg has been without a dedicated homeless shelter since the Salvation Army closed down their men's shelter in 2017. Since then, efforts to open up another permanent shelter have been derailed by some council members.

This winter, the Petersburg cold shelter will be for men 18 years or older. Doors will open at 6p.m. to 7 a.m. The lights out will be at 11p.m. Any male 18 years or older can come.

Hines is hoping that this effort will pave the way to have a more permanent shelter, and a blueprint for more citizens to step up when they see a problem.

“We're hoping that this will be a spearhead for other community groups to identify a problem and find the solution not so encumbered with all the reasons why something can't get done,” said Hines. “A blueprint to replicate how a small group of people from the inside of a community can make a difference by finding a solution for that particular problem at that particular time.”

Work is still being done in the building, but they are aiming to have it open sometime this week. They are aiming for it to be in operation until the first week of April, depending on the weather. They currently have paid staff from 11p.m. until 7a.m., but are still in need of male volunteers to come during the first part of the night.

Those interested in volunteering can call 804-451-8324.

Joyce Chu, an award-winning investigative journalist, is the Social Justice Watchdog Reporter for The Progress Index. Contact her with comments, concerns, or story-tips at Jchu1@gannett.com or on Twitter @joyce_speaks.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Family of Adam Oakes sues Delta Chi Fraternity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University who died while trying to join a fraternity on campus is now filing a lawsuit. The medical examiner ruled Adam’s death accidental by alcohol poisoning in May 2021. On Tuesday, Adam’s family released a statement announcing...
RICHMOND, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

Hanover County continues to marginalize transgender students

Transgender students should not have to jump through hoops to be able to exist in schools. Over the past two years, the Hanover County School Board has been under fire for its blatant and disrespectful treatment of transgender students. Its adopted policies, including anti-trans bathrooms and locker rooms, are a...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

‘A problem for all of us’

Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Nice Shot: Happy Trails, Cowboy

Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.
RICHMOND, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy