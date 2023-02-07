ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Powerball: Winning numbers drawn for Monday’s $747M jackpot

By Addy Bink
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0T8r_0kf3eVYL00

(NEXSTAR) – A Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $747 million was up for grabs Monday night after no ticket was able to match the numbers drawn on Saturday. If your ticket matches the latest numbers drawn, seen below, you’ll have won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since November 19, giving way for the prize to grow to be the ninth-largest lottery prize in history. Powerball officials say the jackpot has a cash value of $403.1 million.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday, February 6: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7. The Power Play was 2X.

Without a winner Monday, the Powerball jackpot could become the fourth-largest in game history, edging out a prize won in Massachusetts in 2017. Surpassing that prize (it’s roughly $12 million shy of doing so) would also make the current jackpot the eighth-largest in U.S. history.

The most recent record-setting Powerball jackpot – worth $2.04 billion – was hit in early November. It currently holds the record as the largest national lottery jackpot in the world, according to Powerball officials. While we know the winning ticket was sold in California, it’s unclear if the ticketholder has claimed their prize.

Whether the Powerball jackpot rolls again or is won Monday night, the next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Overhyped’ DeSantis will ‘implode’ following sustained Trump attacks

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is predicting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t last long in the GOP White House primary against former President Trump. “On DeSantis, I think he’s so overhyped. I’m just gonna be honest. I have seen Trump take out every mini version of Trump for the last five years,” […]
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Fabuloso is now being recalled: Here’s why

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Colgate-Palmolive Company has recalled about 4.9 million units of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners due to a risk of exposure to bacteria. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s news release said the products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden Twitter hearing

The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for engaging in what it called a “bizarre political stunt” as the Oversight Committee held its first hearing related to an investigation of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.  “The morning after President Biden delivered a State of the Union Address emphasizing the significant progress we’ve made as […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

House unanimously approves resolution condemning China for spy balloon

The House unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday condemning the Chinese Communist Party’s use of a spy balloon over the continental U.S., labeling the situation “a brazen violation of United States sovereignty.” The resolution — which cleared the chamber in a bipartisan 419-0 vote — came to the House floor five days after the U.S. shot […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

John Balentine executed Wednesday evening in Huntsville after 1998 triple murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, John Balentine was executed in Huntsville after a triple murder of three teens in Amarillo in January 1998. Balentine spent more than 23 years on death row since his sentencing in April 1999 after multiple stays of execution. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Balentine shot three […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy