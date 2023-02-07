ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ADOC: Inmates released to mandatory supervision

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect today, January 31, 2023, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), began releasing inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP). This action is required by retroactivity provisions contained in Act 2021-549 that made previously excluded inmates eligible for release to mandatory supervision.

However, the ADOC has not released any inmate without compliance of the victim notice requirement of Act 2021-549.

Approximately 80 inmates have been fitted with ankle monitors and released so far. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible inmates as the required notifications are made by the ADOC.

Each released inmate has been processed by ABPP and fitted with an electronic ankle monitor.

This automated release mechanism only applies to those inmates with offenses committed on or after Jan. 30, 2016. Individuals convicted of a sex offense involving a child are excluded as are offenders serving life sentences.

Release of eligible inmates is based upon the length of sentence.

Questions about ADOC’s role in this process may be directed to kelly.betts@doc.alabama.gov .

Read more at www.cullmantribune.com/2023/02/04/early-release-law-goes-into-effect-1-inmate-freed-from-cullman-county-detention-center .

Damilo Linnear
2d ago

Bad and irresponsible decision. Crime (due to predictable recidivism) WILL, of course, increase now. If you doubt this irrefutable reality, you almost certainly elected Biden & Harris in 2020.

