Alabama State

Ivey: Sheriffs’ Grants to begin Q1 2023

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The sheriffs’ departments in each of the state’s 67 counties will be receiving Sheriffs’ Grants funds quarterly beginning in the first quarter of 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced  on Monday. The amount each county receives is based on monies that county’s sheriff’s department collected on pistol permit fees in 2022.

“A couple of core tenants of the Ivey Administration is that we back the blue in the strongest way possible and that we support upholding our citizens’ Second Amendment rights. As we have amended Alabama law to help our gun owners, we also worked to ensure our sheriffs received their critical funds, and I am proud that these grants will do that,” said Ivey. “The Sheriffs’ Grants will provide them with funding for training, equipment and other needs not provided by county commissions in their annual appropriations. We are proud to support the vital work our sheriffs’ departments do on a daily basis.”

Under the Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund, Alabama sheriffs need to show a loss of pistol permit funds based on the 2022 figures. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is making disbursements to the sheriff’s offices based on reports collected by other state agencies.

“ADECA intends to carry out our duties in this matter to ensure that Alabama’s sheriffs’ offices are compensated for their losses based on those shortages provided in the data,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County.

