Washington State

KX News

Basketball: Multiple ranked Class B teams in action

Most of the top ten girls and boys teams got games in on Tuesday, two of which playing games in Minot. Class B Boys Basketball Scores #5 Bishop Ryan 71 Westhope-Newburg 46 Final Our Redeemer’s 32 #7 Beulah 56 Final Linton-HMB 51 #4 Ellendale 69 Final #9 Bowman County 74 Flasher 54 Final Mott-Regent/Grant County […]
FOX 21 Online

Prep Basketball: Denfeld Boys Halt Two Harbors’ Win Streak at 7

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team picked up an 87 to 70 win over Two Harbors on Monday. The win snapped Two Harbors’ win streak at 7. Aidan Altona would lead the team with 26 points. Just behind him, was Marnaries Ferguson with 25. Duluth Denfeld (9-12)...
DULUTH, MN
KCAU 9 News

IHSAA boys basketball rankings (2-6-23)

CLASS 4A Rank School W L 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 16 0 2 Waukee   18 2 3 Waukee Northwest 16 2 4 Valley, W.D.M. 14 3 5 Indianola 16 2 6 Ankeny Centennial 13 5 7 Norwalk 14 3 8 Dubuque, Senior 14 3 9 Cedar Falls 12 4 10 Sioux City, East 17 2 […]

