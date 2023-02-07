Read full article on original website
Basketball: Multiple ranked Class B teams in action
Most of the top ten girls and boys teams got games in on Tuesday, two of which playing games in Minot. Class B Boys Basketball Scores #5 Bishop Ryan 71 Westhope-Newburg 46 Final Our Redeemer’s 32 #7 Beulah 56 Final Linton-HMB 51 #4 Ellendale 69 Final #9 Bowman County 74 Flasher 54 Final Mott-Regent/Grant County […]
Prep Basketball: Denfeld Boys Halt Two Harbors’ Win Streak at 7
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team picked up an 87 to 70 win over Two Harbors on Monday. The win snapped Two Harbors’ win streak at 7. Aidan Altona would lead the team with 26 points. Just behind him, was Marnaries Ferguson with 25. Duluth Denfeld (9-12)...
IHSAA boys basketball rankings (2-6-23)
CLASS 4A Rank School W L 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 16 0 2 Waukee 18 2 3 Waukee Northwest 16 2 4 Valley, W.D.M. 14 3 5 Indianola 16 2 6 Ankeny Centennial 13 5 7 Norwalk 14 3 8 Dubuque, Senior 14 3 9 Cedar Falls 12 4 10 Sioux City, East 17 2 […]
Girls Basketball Scores from Tuesday, February 7th
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Martensdale-St. Marys 58.
Minnesota boys and girls basketball top games of the week (Feb. 7-11)
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 (Feb. 6) Minnesota boys and girls basketball top performers of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 6) Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 31-Feb. 5) Boys basketballPark Center (17-0) at Totino-Grace (12-5), 2/9 at 6 p.m. Park Center ...
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Top Forest Lake in “Silent Night Game”
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team picked up their 15th win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Forest Lake 52 to 49. Dillon Bement had a team-leading 14 points in the contest. Jobe Juenemann was just behind him with 13. Duluth East (15-4) will next play at Bloomington...
