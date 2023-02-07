Death toll passes 5,000 in Turkey, Syria quake; what to expect in Biden's State of the Union; $747M Powerball winner; and more morning headlines

WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee is demanding that first son Hunter Biden’s art dealer hand over sales information and book an interview with congressional investigators about possible influence-peddling. The panel’s chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), sent a letter Wednesday to SoHo gallery owner Georges Berges after he brazenly brushed off an initial request last month. “For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden’s positions as a public official,” Comer wrote. “Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence.” Hunter Biden launched his art career...

15 DAYS AGO