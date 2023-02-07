Read full article on original website
Oklahoma high school basketball game ends with score of 4-2
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school basketball game ended with a close score Tuesday night. The score was 4-2. You read that right. Weatherford High School beat Anadarko High School in Weatherford, just west of Oklahoma City, with a considerably low score. According to Sports Illustrated, Weatherford scored...
🏀 Area teams remain ranked in latest KBCA poll
The TMP-Marian boys basketball team continues to hold down the No. 2 ranking in Class 2A in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings which were released Tuesday. Hill City, who was ranked eighth last week, dropped out. Three MCL girls teams remain ranked. Phillipsburg is No. 2 in 3A,...
goriverhawksgo.com
Baseball moves ECU series to Pryor High School
TAHLEQUAH — Due to playing conditions at Thomas C. Rousey Field, the upcoming NSU Baseball non-conference series with East Central has been moved to Pryor High School. First pitch Friday is set for 5 p.m., Saturday's game is at 2 p.m., and the finale Sunday is 1 p.m.
