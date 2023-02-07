Off the Beaten Path: Pawling Flower Shop

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Valentine’s Day is a week away! If you’re looking to surprise a loved one with something colorful, Pawling Flower Shop in Troy is sprouting with ideas!

Since the 1960s, Pawling Flower Shop has been a staple in the community. David Johnson purchased the flower shop in 2008 after years of working for its former owner.

Designing floral arrangements is a passion for the Pittsfield native, a passion he’s been cultivating since the 11th grade when he started working at his first flower shop. He loves adding a personal touch to each floral arrangement he makes for his customers.

If you want to place an order for the “Day of Love,” the store suggests ordering sooner rather than later! Orders can be made on the phone at (518) 273-4132 (Tammy is usually on the other line) or on their website .

