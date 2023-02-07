Read full article on original website
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
NECN
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
AccuWeather
Weather pattern outlook through February
A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
The Weather Channel
February Temperature Outlook: Classic La Niña Pattern Likely
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. A colder start...
AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
The Farmers' Almanac says it'll be a 'soggy, shivery' spring. What will the weather be in your state?
The Farmers Almanac spring 2023 forecast predicts most of the U.S. will have a wet and cool spring this year, and temperatures will be slow to warm.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
Worst of Winter Over? Fading La Nina Could Mean a Warmer 2023
"Past performance is not an indicator of future results" the old financial disclaimer goes. The same can be said about our weather, which has been unusually mild in recent weeks. Prevailing jet stream winds high overhead have been streaming in from the moderately cool Pacific, and not the battery-draining tundra of Siberia - thus the slush in your driveway.
More snow on the way could snarl Thursday morning commute
Here comes another round of snow. But this time, it won’t be the debilitating mess we saw a couple of weeks ago says WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas.
WJLA
DC Weather: Wednesday brings a taste of spring with temps in the low 60s
WASHINGTON (7News) — You're waking up to much milder temperatures and Wednesday afternoon we'll enjoy a taste of spring with highs reaching the low 60s. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine, so make time to get outside, if you can. It will remain unseasonably mild Thursday and Friday...
Double trouble: Multiple storm systems could traverse the US next week
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the possibility of two storm systems that could move across the country next week bringing snow, heavy rain, flooding and severe weather to the central and southern U.S.
natureworldnews.com
UK Weather Forecast: Chances of Rain, Colder Temperatures to Unfold Until Next Week
The latest weather forecast in the United Kingdom said that wintry weather conditions are expected to unfold on Monday, with chances of snow and freezing outlook. The blast of arctic air and polar vortex recently helped unleash a colder weather outlook in the U.K., including Canada and the Northeast. The...
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: High temps above freezing to be expected this week
Remember when wind chills were below zero for days on end last week? I hardly do. Temps are now rising above freezing this Monday afternoon. A quick taste of the spring to come! We will even see some scattered showers later this afternoon between 5-9pm, but don't expect a whole lot with that.
AccuWeather
Weather pattern update into March
Major teleconnections pretty much all argue for a continuation of above-normal temperatures across the eastern half of North America over the next two weeks with storminess across the Midwest. There is also good forecast model consensus for this idea. I will note, however, that there are strong indications for a...
