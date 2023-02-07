ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

On3.com

ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness

The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: 76ers finally move Matisse Thybulle in 3-team deal

The Philadelphia 76ers traded Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal. The Philadelphia 76ers engaged with the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets in a three-team trade that is sending lockdown defender Matisse Thybulle to Portland. Philly gets Jalen McDaniels in return according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
FanSided

Tennessee football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

Josh Heupel and Tennessee football smashed expectations in 2022 and nearly found themselves in the College Football Playoff if not for an injury to Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers were able to upset Alabama and finish the regular season 10-2, adding an 11th win during bowl season against Clemson. This team is going to flirt with the top-10 range to begin the 2023 season and for them to meet expectations, some guys need to step up.
On3.com

NC State men's basketball bracketology update: Feb. 8

NC State made its debut as a top-25 team Tuesday night and lost to No. 8 Virginia on the road. Despite the defeat, the Wolfpack will likely remain in a solid spot in the NCAA Tournament field thanks to the four-game ACC winning streak that came before it. BracketMatrix.com includes...
FanSided

FanSided

