NCAA Tournament Bracketology update: Gonzaga drops to 5-seed after loss to Saint Mary's
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will likely take a different route to the NCAA Tournament this season. After Saturday’s 78-70 overtime loss to No. 15 Saint Mary’s, the Zags (19-5, 8-2) find themselves sitting firmly in second place in the West Coast Conference behind the Gaels, who have a ...
Can USF upset Gonzaga? Former Zags' sharpshooter Kyle Bankhead offers insight
Kyle Bankhead is very familiar with the Gonzaga men's basketball program. Now an assistant coach with USF, Bankhead played for Mark Few from 2001-04 and is one of the best three-point shooters in program history. On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Bankhead joins Dan Dickau to ...
247Sports
Inside College Basketball: Does #20 Providence Have a Chance in March?
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts discuss the Big East standings and break down where #20 Providence is headed after tonight's win over Georgetown.
ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness
The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NBA Trade Grades: 76ers finally move Matisse Thybulle in 3-team deal
The Philadelphia 76ers traded Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal. The Philadelphia 76ers engaged with the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets in a three-team trade that is sending lockdown defender Matisse Thybulle to Portland. Philly gets Jalen McDaniels in return according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lakers NBA Championship Odds Surge Following D’Angelo Russell Trade
The day after LeBron James broke the all-time NBA scoring record, yet L.A. lost to a sub-.500 team, the Lakers signaled they still think they’re title contenders. Apparently, Vegas believes them. After swinging a trade centered around acquiring guard D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ NBA Championship odds surged, moving from...
No. 21 UConn, No. 23 Creighton bring win streaks into battle
After dropping five of six games following its season-opening 14-game winning streak, No. 21 UConn is once again showing signs
Tennessee football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Josh Heupel and Tennessee football smashed expectations in 2022 and nearly found themselves in the College Football Playoff if not for an injury to Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers were able to upset Alabama and finish the regular season 10-2, adding an 11th win during bowl season against Clemson. This team is going to flirt with the top-10 range to begin the 2023 season and for them to meet expectations, some guys need to step up.
College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. Seton Hall prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Creighton Bluejays take on the Seton Hall Pirates. Our college basketball odds series has our Creighton Seton Hall prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Creighton Seton Hall. The Seton Hall Pirates are — to borrow a familiar phrase at this time of year — “in position to...
NC State men's basketball bracketology update: Feb. 8
NC State made its debut as a top-25 team Tuesday night and lost to No. 8 Virginia on the road. Despite the defeat, the Wolfpack will likely remain in a solid spot in the NCAA Tournament field thanks to the four-game ACC winning streak that came before it. BracketMatrix.com includes...
Charlie Strong leaving Miami football without defensive coordinator interview
Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong told Chris Low of ESPN that he decided to leave the Miami football program after the Hurricanes hired Lance Guidry to be the new defensive coordinator. Gaby Urrutia of Inside the U was the first to report on Thursday morning that Strong was not returning.
