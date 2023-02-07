ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Cool down coming ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Days this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re back to winter after a spring-like week, with First Alert Weather Days coming up Friday through Sunday to round out your weekend. Friday: Rain along and southeast of I-85. Saturday PM-Sunday: Cold and wet, accumulating snow in the mountains. Next Week: Dry and warm...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Snow for some, cold and wet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are on the way for the weekend!. • First Alert Weather Day Friday: PM Rain S/E of I-85 • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: PM Heavy rain, temperatures falling. • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Snow for some, cold & wet. A nice day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Snow Probabilities For Charlotte Are Increasing

It has been 379 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is possible. Not likely yet, but possible. An upper level low pressure system will move in from the west this weekend. Upper level low pressures can make for a tricky forecast. Even though surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing in Charlotte, temperatures above the surface could be below freezing. Exactly how far up the surface warm layer is will depend on if we get snow or not.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Could See It’s First Snow This Sunday

Your KISS 951 “weather nerd here!” Letting you know Charlotte could see it’s first snow this Sunday! Over the last few weeks, the people of Charlotte have been talking about the lack of snowfall in the Queen City. We haven’t had a snowless winter since records were kept going back to the 1880’s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Spring Is Just Weeks Away, But Pollen Levels Are Already Rising

CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahhh the sunshine and the warmth! Most of us love it, some of us cannot stand it because that means the dreaded pollen. Pollen counts are already on the rise across the Carolinas with Spring just weeks away. Medium levels of tree pollen, particularly Elm, will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve. The road...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
MINT HILL, NC
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
CHARLOTTE, NC

