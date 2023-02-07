Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WBTV
Cool down coming ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Days this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re back to winter after a spring-like week, with First Alert Weather Days coming up Friday through Sunday to round out your weekend. Friday: Rain along and southeast of I-85. Saturday PM-Sunday: Cold and wet, accumulating snow in the mountains. Next Week: Dry and warm...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Snow for some, cold and wet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are on the way for the weekend!. • First Alert Weather Day Friday: PM Rain S/E of I-85 • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: PM Heavy rain, temperatures falling. • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Snow for some, cold & wet. A nice day...
WBTV
Wet snow mixed with rain possible Sunday; mountains likely to see accumulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s again. Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry. Friday and Saturday: Spotty rain,...
qcnews.com
Snow in Charlotte? ‘Complex forecast’ sees wet, cold weather in the Carolinas this weekend
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday morning temperatures are more reflective of normal highs for this time of year with low to mid-50s locked in across the Carolinas. Winds are light to start but will pick up as the day goes on. Look for highs to peak well above normal this...
wccbcharlotte.com
Snow Probabilities For Charlotte Are Increasing
It has been 379 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is possible. Not likely yet, but possible. An upper level low pressure system will move in from the west this weekend. Upper level low pressures can make for a tricky forecast. Even though surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing in Charlotte, temperatures above the surface could be below freezing. Exactly how far up the surface warm layer is will depend on if we get snow or not.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Could See It’s First Snow This Sunday
Your KISS 951 “weather nerd here!” Letting you know Charlotte could see it’s first snow this Sunday! Over the last few weeks, the people of Charlotte have been talking about the lack of snowfall in the Queen City. We haven’t had a snowless winter since records were kept going back to the 1880’s.
Temps climb above normal around Charlotte Tuesday; weather stays warm before cold front brings rain to end week
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday starts off cold with a bit more cloud cover as high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Look for 30s and 20s this morning to get you started with light to calm winds around the Queen City. Highs today will be above normal, peaking in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll […]
WBTV
Temperatures warm up as week begins before rain chances return toward end of workweek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cold weekend, we are in for a nice warm up to start out this week. Warm and dry conditions will stick around for most of this week, but as a cold front tracks east, our chances for rain will increase on Thursday and Friday.
WCNC
Weather IQ: The 5 biggest snow storms in the greater Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you think of Charlotte, snow is not one of the first things you think about. But occasionally, it can really snow here. Here are the five biggest snow storms in the greater Charlotte area. Jan. 7, 1988:. A broad-scale snowstorm stretched from the southern Plains...
wccbcharlotte.com
Spring Is Just Weeks Away, But Pollen Levels Are Already Rising
CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahhh the sunshine and the warmth! Most of us love it, some of us cannot stand it because that means the dreaded pollen. Pollen counts are already on the rise across the Carolinas with Spring just weeks away. Medium levels of tree pollen, particularly Elm, will...
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD
Police say Rocky River Church Road was closed for investigation and urged the public to avoid the area.
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials
The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street).
Tractor-trailer crash on I-485 closes multiple lanes for several hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday afternoon impacted traffic on I-485 for several hours. Mecklenburg EMS said one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries after a tractor-trailer was seen flipped over on I-485 near S Tryon Street. For...
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
WBTV
SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
WBTV
Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve. The road...
WBTV
1 seriously injured after crash on I-485 near Brookshire Blvd., traffic reopened
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash caused delays on Interstate 485 on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened around 3:10 p.m. shortly before Exit 16, onto Brookshire Boulevard, on the inner loop. One lane had been closed while crews tended to the scene. According to Medic, one person was treated...
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
Comments / 0