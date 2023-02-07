Read full article on original website
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Related
SUNY Chancellor King Announces Significant Step To Recognize Demonstrated Learning Towards Degree Completion, Workforce Advancement
Albany, NY – State University of New York Chancellor John B. King, Jr. today announced a significant expansion of SUNY’s policy on Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) that awards academic credit for learning that takes place outside of the traditional classroom, including on-the-job training, military experience, apprenticeships, industry certifications, and more.
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
Governor allocates $10 million to help build Syracuse’s ‘New 15th Ward’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul’s spending plan for the next budget year includes $10 million to fund the first phases of a local project to renovate public housing in Syracuse. Governor Hochul made the announcement Monday, February 6 while visiting Syracuse to highlight the local impacts of her budget and tour the neighborhood […]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $100 Million to Repave Roads Impacted by Extreme Weather
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $100 million in State funding has been released to support the renewal of State roadways impacted by extreme weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement, and complements the record level of investment in infrastructure across New York State.
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
Oneida Dispatch
Steve Lakeman & Ric Grisolini Sportsmen of the Year
Each year one of the highlights of the CNY Sportsman Show is awarding a man or woman the Sportsman of the year award. This prestigious award is given to someone who is an all-around sportsman and has made a positive impact on the lives of others. This year there were...
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
New York sure has seen it's share of emergencies since the start of winter. From blizzards to earthquakes and everything else that calls for an emergency response, the dedicated women and men who answer the calls have been busy. The year is just getting started and if you are inspired...
When Is New York State Sending Your Tax Refund?
We are already in the second month of 2023! For some, the days are flying by, while others are waiting for spring to end the long, cold winter days. But there is another season that we are in that may bring some good or bad news depending on your situation. Tax season is underway and that means refund time for many. But when will it get here?
New York State is phasing out natural gas, but how?
In the decades to come, natural gas will be a thing of the past. Cars, buses, homes, workplaces and more if they're in New York State, they'll have to be powered by electricity.
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
mychamplainvalley.com
Hochul proposes $92.5M for ORDA funding
After almost 500 million dollar investment ahead of the FISU World University Games, the Olympic Regional Development Authority is expecting another round of capital investment from New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $92.5 million dollar investment for ORDA as part of the executive budget she announced last week.
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
Public hearing about NYSEG’s billing process
The department of public service held a public hearing this afternoon and invited customers to speak up about their billing difficulties and file formal complaints.
Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State
It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The boating season will be here soon and there are some boating laws in New York State to be prepared for.
Study: New York drivers spend over 5% of their income on car insurance
The study attributes New York's higher numbers to how crowded the roads are across the state — the more cars on the road, the higher the chance you are of getting into an accident.
newyorkupstate.com
Legacy operators weigh in on NY’s legal weed quality, prices
New York’s first two retail adult-use dispensaries are open in Manhattan, where Housing Works Cannabis Co. and Smacked! Village opened in December and January, respectively. Excitement is in the air among shoppers, licensed operators, lawmakers and the legacy cannabis community. At the same time, concerns over price, plant quality and customer experience have been long-speculated and reported by several early customers. These claims are common when new cannabis markets come online.
POLITICO
Adams vs. Hochul's budget proposal — trouble in paradise?
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s state budget proposal is testing the limits of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ public affection for his ally in Albany. Adams’ budget office prepared a memo raising concerns about a bevy of unfunded mandates in the $227 billion spending plan Hochul rolled out last week. The missive — which was obtained by POLITICO and has not yet been reported — also laid out a perceived shortfall in state aid for tens of thousands of asylum seekers entering the five boroughs.
