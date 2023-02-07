Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Are you a heavy phone hotspot user? Get this mobile hotspot router instead
No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
Android Headlines
Android 13 is finally available for Galaxy A51 5G in the US
After an unusually lengthy delay, Samsung has finally released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy A51 5G in the US. The big Android update is now available for the factory-unlocked units of the phone. The carrier-locked counterparts shouldn’t be too far behind. The new Android version, which also bundles Samsung’s One UI 5.0 custom software, has already reached the mid-range smartphone in most international markets. The Galaxy A51 4G has received Android 13 globally, including in the US.
Android Headlines
February update reaches galaxy note 20 phones in the US
Samsung is usually the first Android OEM to roll out the latest monthly security patch and it was no different this month. The company began the rollout yesterday before Google released the update for the Pixel lineup. The 5G models of the Galaxy Note 20 series earned the distinction of picking up the February security update ahead of all other smartphones. The initial rollout was limited to Europe but Samsung wasted no time in bringing the release to the US.
T-Mobile will soon force you to switch from your Sprint SIM card
As impressive as it is that some customers are still using a Sprint SIM card in 2023, its days are numbered. According to a document shared by The T-Mo Report, T-Mobile started sending legal notices to impacted customers on February 1, informing them that Sprint SIMs will reach “End of Life” status on May 1. If they don’t replace their SIM cards prior to that date, they could risk their service being interrupted, as the SIM cards will stop working.
Can 5G Really Be Used As A Home Internet Service?
Though it took longer than anticipated, fifth-generation wireless technology — more commonly called 5G — is now available throughout the U.S., as are devices designed to take advantage of the faster mobile broadband option. With the rise of 5G networks came a new type of service from a number of providers, including Verizon and T-Mobile: 5G home internet.
TechCrunch
Google Fi says hackers accessed customers’ information
In an email sent to customers on Monday, obtained by TechCrunch, Google said that the primary network provider for Google Fi recently informed the company that there had been suspicious activity relating to a third-party support system containing a “limited amount” of Google Fi customer data. The timing...
This is how Microsoft will compensate websites Bing and ChatGPT steals information from
Microsoft's positioning of Bing and Chat-GPT will spur an arms race with Google that could crush small, independent websites, and make the internet dumber as a result.
msn.com
Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It
Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
Major update lets Telegram users automatically translate entire chats in real time
While we are into the second month of the year, Telegram brings its first massive update with 10 new features.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 Pro is not coming, as OnePlus ditches 'Pro' branding
The OnePlus 11 Pro won’t launch this year, or at all, as OnePlus decided to ditch the ‘Pro’ branding. The company wants to “streamline” its portfolio of smartphones, as it confirmed to 9to5Google. The OnePlus 11 Pro is not coming, as OnePlus ditches ‘Pro’ branding...
Android Headlines
Dell to lay off 6,650 employees amid declining PC sales
The ongoing global economic headwinds have spared none. Several tech companies have reduced their workforce to cut operational costs and stay afloat during this economic downturn. Alphabet (Google), Amazon, HP, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Twitter, and many others have announced mass layoffs in recent weeks, impacting thousands of people. Dell has now joined the wave. The Texas-based PC maker will lay off approximately five percent of its global workforce, or about 6,650 employees.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Android Headlines
This phone supports 240W charging, and has a 144Hz display
We have a new fastest-charging smartphone, the Realme GT Neo5 240W. This phone supports 240W charging, and has thus become the world’s fastest-charging smartphone. It can fully charge in under 10 minutes. This phone launched with support for 240W charging, and has a 144Hz display. This handset is not...
Android Headlines
February 2023 update fixes four Pixel bugs, over 40 vulnerabilities
Yesterday, Google released the February 2023 Android security patch for the Pixel lineup. The latest security update contains more than 40 vulnerability fixes. On top of those patches, the new update also brings four additional bug fixes and improvements to Pixel devices. According to an official release from the company,...
Android Headlines
Snapdragon SoC names may get confusing again
According to a tipster, Snapdragon SoC names may get confusing again. Yogesh Brar tweeted out that he “heard” that Qualcomm plans to start using the ‘P’ and ‘T’ letters in its Snapdragon SoC branding. Snapdragon SoC names may become confusing again. He gave out...
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch is getting the February security update
Last year, Google launched the Pixel Watch, and it’s a really nice piece of wearable hardware. Just as smartphones need to have software updates, smartwatches also need updates. Google is rolling out the February security update to its first smartwatch according to 9To5Google. The company also released the latest...
Android Headlines
What are the Internet requirements of a business location?
Whether your business is in a brick-and-mortar location or it is to be found online, an internet connection is, of course, vital. Even if a company has no ecommerce dimension, internet is still required for the level of connectivity that modern businesses simply need. But so much is obvious and,...
Android Headlines
A Google Chrome update will bring an important privacy feature
With every Google Chrome update comes some improvements, and the coming one will focus on privacy. Various sources have it that the Chrome browser for Android will be getting a new privacy feature. This feature is known as “quick delete” and will make its way to the Android community via an app update.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google announces global rollout for AI-driven ‘multisearch’ on mobile devices
Dunno ’bout you, but we’re getting a little excited about our TC Early Stage event in Boston on April 20, and Darrell just announced the first group of speakers for the event. It’s gonna be a good one!. Our Black History Month feature of the day is...
Android Headlines
Google Tasks gets the Material You makeover
Just when you thought that every Google service has gotten the Material You paint job, we see that another one has been missing out. The company has been adding the new design aesthetic to a lot of its smaller apps and services for the past several months. Now, according to Android Police, Google Tasks is getting the Material You treatment.
