Samsung is usually the first Android OEM to roll out the latest monthly security patch and it was no different this month. The company began the rollout yesterday before Google released the update for the Pixel lineup. The 5G models of the Galaxy Note 20 series earned the distinction of picking up the February security update ahead of all other smartphones. The initial rollout was limited to Europe but Samsung wasted no time in bringing the release to the US.

2 DAYS AGO