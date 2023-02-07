ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Where to Celebrate Galentine’s Day in San Antonio

Relax with Yoga at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Start your weekend off with a friend at the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Stroll and Yoga Flow class, which features a 15-minute walk through the gardens followed by a 60-minute yoga class. The event is $20 for the general public, and $18 for members. Register here. Saturday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
10 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

It’s opening weekend at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Ryan Bingham performs following Thursday’s rodeo and other weekend concerts feature Jake Owen, Midland, Ronnie Milsap, William Beckmann and Carly Pearce. There’s also a carnival, pig races, food, wine tasting and more scheduled each day. Find a full guide to the fun here. Daily, Feb. 9-26, various times. 1 AT&T Center Pkwy.
Patrons Become Part of the Show in Opera San Antonio’s Latest Production

Catalina Cuervo has performed the lead in Maria de Buenos Aires nearly 100 times over the last 12 years but says it’s a thrill every time. “It’s been a blessing,” says Cuervo, who arrived in San Antonio last week to begin rehearsals for Opera San Antonio’s production of the show, Feb. 10 and 11 in the Tobin Center’s Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. “It’s a lot of fun because it uses a lot of range in my voice that I don’t get to use in any other opera.”
