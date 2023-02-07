Catalina Cuervo has performed the lead in Maria de Buenos Aires nearly 100 times over the last 12 years but says it’s a thrill every time. “It’s been a blessing,” says Cuervo, who arrived in San Antonio last week to begin rehearsals for Opera San Antonio’s production of the show, Feb. 10 and 11 in the Tobin Center’s Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater. “It’s a lot of fun because it uses a lot of range in my voice that I don’t get to use in any other opera.”

