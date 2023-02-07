The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...

2 DAYS AGO