WMU School Board Meeting Summary
The Winfield-Mt. Union Community School board met in regular session on Monday. In their first item of general business, the board extended their Shared Baseball Agreement with Columbus Community School District for the upcoming season. An architect service fee agreement was also approved. Superintendent, Jeff Maeder tells KCII, “That’s for...
Halcyon House Washington Page with Abby Renoux
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington High School student Abby Renoux, about her involvement with the Washington High School group Business Professionals of America.
Five Keota Freshmen Nominated For All-State Speech
The Keota Large Group Speech Team competed at the state competition in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Sending 6 groups and 35 total students, Keota received one all-state nomination for Reader’s Theatre. Freshmen Jake Morris, Chase Haifley, Jackson Vittetoe, Luke Moeller, and Gavin Sieren earned their nomination for the 2023...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH SAMANTHA JAMISON
On today’s program, we’re talking with Samantha Jamison, Program Director of 4-H, Youth Enrichment, and Ag Education at ISU Extension and Outreach for Louisa County, about Annie’s Project.
Only Minor Injuries Sustained In Iowa Wesleyan Minibus Incident
On Wednesday, February 1, an Iowa Wesleyan University Minibus carrying seven students rolled onto its side just east of Des Moines. Four students who sustained minor injuries were transported to local Des Moines Hospitals and have since been released. The group was traveling to the State Capitol to participate in...
Ezra “Buzz” Miller
A memorial service for 74-year-old Ezra “Buzz” Miller of Kalona will be Saturday, February 11th at 10:30a.m. at the Lower Deer Creek Church. Family will greet friends Friday, February 10th from 4-8p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A general memorial has been established.
Iowa Wesleyan University Music Department Annual Variety Show
The Iowa Wesleyan University Music Department, in Mount Pleasant, in association with the Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre, will host the annual IW Variety Show at 7 PM on Saturday, February 25, in the University Chapel. This family-friendly show, Titled “Around the Campfire,” will consist of various performances, including comedy, music, and dancing. Performers will include Iowa Wesleyan students, faculty, staff, and members of the Southeast Iowa Community. A mini-auction fundraiser auction will be held during the show. All proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will directly benefit the students of the Iowa Wesleyan Music Department. Pre-sale general admission tickets are $10, and all student tickets are $5 with a student I.D. Tickets may be purchased at Brown’s Shoe Fit in Mount Pleasant, from IW Choir members. Tickets will be $15 at the door. You can find a link for tickets online with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Washington 4-H Seeking Hall of Fame Nominations
Nominations for Washington County 4-H Hall of Fame recipients are now being accepted. The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year. Inductees can be recognized posthumously. Nominations can be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. Please include a description sharing the nominees’ involvement and years of service to the Washington County 4-H program. Nominations are being accepted until April 1. Contact Amy Green at the Extension Office at 319-653-4811 with any questions.
Judy Rae Shafer Manning
A funeral service for 80-year-old Judy Rae Shafer Manning of Bertram, Texas, formerly of Wayland will be Saturday, February 11th at 11a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends from 9a.m. until the time of service. Following the funeral, burial will be at the Cottonwood Methodist Church in Wayland. A meal will follow at the Wayland Mennonite Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Washington School Board Meeting Preview
The Washington School Board will meet Wednesday evening at 7 PM. On the agenda is a public hearing on the High School and Middle School Improvement project. The Board may resolve to adopt plans, specifications, and estimated cost of the Bid Package for the project after the public hearing. Also on the agenda under consent items are fundraisers, open enrollment, resignations, transfers, and new hires. Under discussion items are the first reading of the Board Policy. This meeting will be held in the Administration building at 404 W Main St, Washington.
Discussions To Continue As Action Tabled In Brighton Fire Dispute
The Brighton City Council met in regular session on Monday. While the general consensus from the parties involved in the fire dispute is that they are moving in the right direction, action was tabled for their next meeting. On Wednesday, January 25, Brighton Mayor, Melvin Rich, met with a representative...
Washington High School Moving on to All State Speech
The Washington High School speech team competed at the State Speech competition at Cedar Rapids Washington High School on Saturday and received 15 division one ratings between the seven groups performing. Outstanding performances from the one-act play and group improv were nominated for All-State, which includes Molly Klinzman, Amelia Dahl, Ada Kendall, Cecilia Murphy, Kate Flannery, Quintyn Garibay, Allison Rees, Kevin Flannery, Rita Du, and Mikaila Matheson. They will be heading to the All-State Speech Festival on February 18th in Ames.
Washington County Conservation Meeting Preview
The Washington County Conservation Board will be meeting on Thursday. On the agenda for discussion and potential action is Sockum Ridge Management. Marr Park Internet, Marr Park Shower House, Summer Staffing, Conservation Center displays, and the 2023/2024 budget. The Board is meeting at 4:30 PM at the Conservation Education Center in Marr Park in Ainsworth.
Extra Patrol In Louisa County Through February 17
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that they will have extra patrol on the roadways through February 17. As part of a statewide effort with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB), Iowa law enforcement is cracking down on impaired driving in the days leading up to, and following the big game on Sunday. GTSB reminds football enthusiasts that fans don’t let fans drive drunk.
Washington City Council Official Statement on Mayor Rosien
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting began with an item, not on the agenda. Mayor Pro Tem Millie Youngquist read a statement from Mayor Rosien, “I am the Mayor Pro Tem, and I have a statement to read to you tonight. This is dated Monday, February 6th. Council, in light of individual conversations with you about what you feel would be best, I respectfully offer my formal leave of absence without pay. Pending a resolution of the charges that have been made against me, Jaron Rosien.” The Council had a statement prepared in response to Rosien’s. Youngquist then stated, “We accept this leave of absence, and it is our expectation that this leave means that Mr. Rosien will no longer be leading or attending meetings with the city or acting on behalf of the City of Washington in any way. This message is to all the citizens of Washington. I think I can speak for all of our council that we deeply regret recent events. But we cannot allow elected officials, or any other person working for or representing the city, to behave in ways that are illegal, unethical, or immoral. Whether alleged, or pending, of those offenses. We will work together to keep the city government of Washington afloat, balanced, and going in a forward direction. Thank you for your support.” Rosien’s statement references charges against him from an alleged incident that occurred on January 7th. Rosien was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree a Class C Felony. The case is ongoing. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
D. Wayne Brock
Funeral services for 91-year-old D. Wayne Brock of Washington will be at 2p.m. Friday, February 10th at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington. Calling hours begin at 2p.m. Thursday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Interment with military honors will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Washington Municipal Band.
Washington Public Library Thursday Concert Series with Aces & Eights
The Washington Public Library’s next Thursday Concert Series event will be held at a special time on February 9th. The group Aces and Eights will perform starting at 6 PM and going until 7 PM. The Thursday Concert Series is usually scheduled for the noon hour. This is a free event, and all are welcome to attend.
Washington Hoops Felled by Williamsburg
The Washington Demons suffered a pair of losses in a home basketball doubleheader against Williamsburg Monday. That included the Washington boys’ three-game win streak coming to an end in a 77-50 defeat. Williamsburg’s 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter nearly doubled, as the Raiders pushed their advantage to 39-18 at halftime and never looked back.
WCHC Public Hearing Notice for Budget
The Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2023/2024 budget. This hearing will take place on February 23 at 4:00 PM at the Washington County Hospital and Clinics, Robert Nicola Conference Room at 400 East Polk St. in Washington. At the public hearing, any resident or taxpayer may present objections to or arguments in favor of any part of the proposed budget.
Washington Board of Supervisors County Owned Property Market Analysis
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. On the agenda was the market analysis of the county-owned property located at 302 W Main St in Washington, across from the courthouse. Supervisor Fedler was asked to have a market analysis of the property done after only previously receiving one bid for $8,000. Fedler shared the findings, “A typical lot in Washington sells for around thirty-five thousand. But those lots are about double the square footage of the lot next to the courthouse. Would be a marketable price range of fifteen to twenty thousand, potentially as high as twenty thousand if you had two interested buyers, would probably be what that lot’s worth.” Heather Marek with the Elliott Realty Group provided that market analysis for the Board of Supervisors.
