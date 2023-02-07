Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Washington County Conservation Meeting Preview
The Washington County Conservation Board will be meeting on Thursday. On the agenda for discussion and potential action is Sockum Ridge Management. Marr Park Internet, Marr Park Shower House, Summer Staffing, Conservation Center displays, and the 2023/2024 budget. The Board is meeting at 4:30 PM at the Conservation Education Center in Marr Park in Ainsworth.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH SAMANTHA JAMISON
On today’s program, we’re talking with Samantha Jamison, Program Director of 4-H, Youth Enrichment, and Ag Education at ISU Extension and Outreach for Louisa County, about Annie’s Project.
kciiradio.com
Washington 4-H Seeking Hall of Fame Nominations
Nominations for Washington County 4-H Hall of Fame recipients are now being accepted. The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year. Inductees can be recognized posthumously. Nominations can be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. Please include a description sharing the nominees’ involvement and years of service to the Washington County 4-H program. Nominations are being accepted until April 1. Contact Amy Green at the Extension Office at 319-653-4811 with any questions.
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Moving on to All State Speech
The Washington High School speech team competed at the State Speech competition at Cedar Rapids Washington High School on Saturday and received 15 division one ratings between the seven groups performing. Outstanding performances from the one-act play and group improv were nominated for All-State, which includes Molly Klinzman, Amelia Dahl, Ada Kendall, Cecilia Murphy, Kate Flannery, Quintyn Garibay, Allison Rees, Kevin Flannery, Rita Du, and Mikaila Matheson. They will be heading to the All-State Speech Festival on February 18th in Ames.
kciiradio.com
Five Keota Freshmen Nominated For All-State Speech
The Keota Large Group Speech Team competed at the state competition in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Sending 6 groups and 35 total students, Keota received one all-state nomination for Reader’s Theatre. Freshmen Jake Morris, Chase Haifley, Jackson Vittetoe, Luke Moeller, and Gavin Sieren earned their nomination for the 2023...
kciiradio.com
Ezra “Buzz” Miller
A memorial service for 74-year-old Ezra “Buzz” Miller of Kalona will be Saturday, February 11th at 10:30a.m. at the Lower Deer Creek Church. Family will greet friends Friday, February 10th from 4-8p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A general memorial has been established.
kciiradio.com
Iowa Wesleyan University Music Department Annual Variety Show
The Iowa Wesleyan University Music Department, in Mount Pleasant, in association with the Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre, will host the annual IW Variety Show at 7 PM on Saturday, February 25, in the University Chapel. This family-friendly show, Titled “Around the Campfire,” will consist of various performances, including comedy, music, and dancing. Performers will include Iowa Wesleyan students, faculty, staff, and members of the Southeast Iowa Community. A mini-auction fundraiser auction will be held during the show. All proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will directly benefit the students of the Iowa Wesleyan Music Department. Pre-sale general admission tickets are $10, and all student tickets are $5 with a student I.D. Tickets may be purchased at Brown’s Shoe Fit in Mount Pleasant, from IW Choir members. Tickets will be $15 at the door. You can find a link for tickets online with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Official Statement on Mayor Rosien
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting began with an item, not on the agenda. Mayor Pro Tem Millie Youngquist read a statement from Mayor Rosien, “I am the Mayor Pro Tem, and I have a statement to read to you tonight. This is dated Monday, February 6th. Council, in light of individual conversations with you about what you feel would be best, I respectfully offer my formal leave of absence without pay. Pending a resolution of the charges that have been made against me, Jaron Rosien.” The Council had a statement prepared in response to Rosien’s. Youngquist then stated, “We accept this leave of absence, and it is our expectation that this leave means that Mr. Rosien will no longer be leading or attending meetings with the city or acting on behalf of the City of Washington in any way. This message is to all the citizens of Washington. I think I can speak for all of our council that we deeply regret recent events. But we cannot allow elected officials, or any other person working for or representing the city, to behave in ways that are illegal, unethical, or immoral. Whether alleged, or pending, of those offenses. We will work together to keep the city government of Washington afloat, balanced, and going in a forward direction. Thank you for your support.” Rosien’s statement references charges against him from an alleged incident that occurred on January 7th. Rosien was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree a Class C Felony. The case is ongoing. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board Meeting Preview
The Washington School Board will meet Wednesday evening at 7 PM. On the agenda is a public hearing on the High School and Middle School Improvement project. The Board may resolve to adopt plans, specifications, and estimated cost of the Bid Package for the project after the public hearing. Also on the agenda under consent items are fundraisers, open enrollment, resignations, transfers, and new hires. Under discussion items are the first reading of the Board Policy. This meeting will be held in the Administration building at 404 W Main St, Washington.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
kciiradio.com
WCHC Public Hearing Notice for Budget
The Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2023/2024 budget. This hearing will take place on February 23 at 4:00 PM at the Washington County Hospital and Clinics, Robert Nicola Conference Room at 400 East Polk St. in Washington. At the public hearing, any resident or taxpayer may present objections to or arguments in favor of any part of the proposed budget.
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport
Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors County Owned Property Market Analysis
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. On the agenda was the market analysis of the county-owned property located at 302 W Main St in Washington, across from the courthouse. Supervisor Fedler was asked to have a market analysis of the property done after only previously receiving one bid for $8,000. Fedler shared the findings, “A typical lot in Washington sells for around thirty-five thousand. But those lots are about double the square footage of the lot next to the courthouse. Would be a marketable price range of fifteen to twenty thousand, potentially as high as twenty thousand if you had two interested buyers, would probably be what that lot’s worth.” Heather Marek with the Elliott Realty Group provided that market analysis for the Board of Supervisors.
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
kciiradio.com
Louisa County To Offer Hunter Safety Course
A Hunter Safety course will be offered at the Langwood Education Center in Wapello on Thursday, March 9 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The free course is available for youth 11 years of age or older. Students must attend both classes in order to...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
