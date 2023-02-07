Read full article on original website
State Farm Has A List Of Kia And Hyundai Models It Won't Insure
State Farm will no longer issue new insurance policies for select Hyundai and Kia vehicles in certain states due to a massive rise in thefts among the vehicles. State Farm employees have confirmed the list of cars that will be rejected and it covers 105 specific models and model years. The confirmation of 105 Kia and Hyundai models being blacklisted comes via New Orleans CBS affiliate 4WWL and includes a chart of models and years that are restricted.
torquenews.com
You Will Never Guess Why This Rivian Owner Is Selling His R1T EV Pickup
We spoke with a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owner who is selling a vehicle he loves. As it turns out, the reason he is selling is that he loves his wife more. Looking for a used Rivan R1T pickup with almost no miles in perfect condition? If you have $89,000, you can drive it home tomorrow if you live in Sherborn, Massachusetts. A gentleman from New England who has owned a list of amazing vehicles is selling on this Rivian because his wife is electromagnetic field sensitive (EMF sensitive).
Top Speed
Nissan Is On Track To Become The First Automaker To Launch EVs With Solid-State Batteries
The talk about solid-state batteries coming into the electric vehicle (EV) market has been going on forever. Considered the holy grail of battery tech, solid-state batteries are seen as the turning point of making EVs mainstream. Companies like BMW and Ford believe in the potential of solid-state batteries so much, they've poured billions of dollars into the development of the tech by investing in a Colorado-based company called Solid Power. While these companies say that solid-state batteries are still a decade away, Nissan claims that it is ahead of the pack and is, in fact, ready to unveil its first EV with a solid-state battery in just a few years.
The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American
After testing every electric car they could get their hands on, Consumer Reports named the Chevy Bolt as the least reliable. The post The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
BYD more likely to build it’s own plant in Europe than take over Ford’s
Just weeks after reports stating Ford was considering selling its German manufacturing facility to BYD, the Chinese automaker appears more keen on erecting its own EV facility in Europe, according to an executive at the company. Here’s the latest. BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD Company that...
Billionaire Cited For Speeding In C8 Corvette On His Own Island
Even if you own the place you can still pick up a ticket…. The 6th-richest man in the world, Larry Ellison, was pulled over while driving his C8 Corvette on his private island in Hawaii recently. Everything in that previous sentence might be a lot to digest, especially the fact that someone who could buy pretty much any car he wants would be tooling around in a Corvette. For those who are fans of the C8 it’s not really a surprise.
Volvo Wants To Build An Electric Sports Car
Swedish automaker Volvo wants to introduce an all-electric sports car to its range, reports Carsales. Bjorn Annwall, chief operating officer at Volvo, said the company is looking to introduce a desirable flagship to boost appeal and brand image. "Every car brand needs a bit of spice that helps kind of push the boundaries of what the car really is, and I think Volvo should have those complimentary car products as well," he said.
2023 Lexus RZ Looks Dead On Arrival With $60,000 Price Tag
The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e finally has a price tag, and as we feared, the first electric vehicle from Lexus (in the US market) does not look competitive. Pricing for the entry-level RZ 450e Premium AWD starts at $59,650, including a glass roof and 14-inch infotainment system. Available options include a Technology Package for $1,450 with a head-up display, advanced parking, and digital key, a $200 Cold Weather Package with heated headlight washers, and a few other miscellaneous features.
Electrify America Is Raising Its Charging Prices
Volkswagen-owned charging network Electrify America has announced it's raising charges both per kilowatt and per minute of charging (how charging is billed depends on location). The new pricing goes into effect on March 6 and brings Electrify America's rates from $0.43 to $0.48 per kilowatt and $0.16 to $0.19 for up to 90 kWh charging, or $0.32 to $0.37 for up to 350 kW charging.
torquenews.com
Stunning Views of Tesla's Robots and Stamping at Giga Berlin - How a Tesla is Made
This video shows an up close and personal look at Tesla's robots and stamping at Giga Berlin. It's how a Tesla is made. Tesla Robots and Stamping Reveal How a Tesla Is Made. In Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Brandenburg, Germany, we see through the eyes of a flying drone that goes through Tesla's factories showcasing its machines, robots, and stamping process. This gives a glimpse into how Tesla is able to scale production to such high volumes.
Alfa Romeo Bows Out Of Formula 1 With Striking C43 For The 2023 Season
It's a sad day for Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo fans as the brand unveiled its final F1 car of the modern era: The Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake C43. Alfa Romeo is leaving the sport at the end of the 2023 season, ending its licensing agreement with Sauber. The...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
Top Speed
How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down
With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
Honda-Sony Cars May Go To Competing Dealers
According to Automotive News, the new brand Afeela, created by Honda and Sony, is looking at the idea of making after-sales service available outside the Honda and Acura dealership network. The idea of Honda-based vehicles being maintained, repaired, and serviced at other brand dealerships is sure to rankle its dealers. Service centers are a major source of income for dealerships and are sure to take a hit as electric vehicles grow in popularity, as they need considerably less attention to keep on the road.
Toyota Settles For $7.6 Million Over Alleged Illegal Loan Practices
Toyota's automotive financial division, Toyota Motor Credit Corp. (TMCC), has settled with the state of Massachusetts for $7.6 million over allegations it took part in illegal loan practices, though the automaker denies any wrongdoing. Per Automotive News, the state's Attorney General, Andrea Joy Campbell, announced the settlement late last week....
electrek.co
Magicycle launches the ‘SUV of e-bikes’ with full suspension fat tire electric bike
Electric bicycle maker Magicycle has just unveiled its newest model, which is the most premium e-bike yet in the company’s lineup. The full-suspension Magicycle Deer also claims to be an “SUV e-bike,” though that term seems to get thrown around a lot lately. We’ve seen plenty of...
Classic Chevy Camaro RS Found Abandoned In Italian Mansion
An abandoned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS found in the basement of an ex-rich person is all the proof you need that when times get tough, even the most prized possessions will get left behind. This classic muscle car was discovered in a basement in Italy after its previous owner abandoned...
Drivers turn off car heating to help cut fuel consumption, says survey
One in six drivers (16%) turn off their car’s heating in an attempt to save on fuel costs, a new survey suggests.The poll of 2,000 British drivers commissioned by Vitality Car Insurance indicated that not driving too fast is the most common method of trying to reduce fuel usage, with 55% doing so.Other ways of cutting petrol and diesel bills include keeping tyres inflated to the correct level (51%), removing unnecessary items (29%) and keeping windows closed (22%).There are conflicting opinions about whether switching off a car’s heating saves fuel.The RAC says it does, so advises drivers to “dress for...
Mercedes-Benz Is Paying Electric Car Owners To Abandon Their Brand
Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is offering electric vehicle owners an incentive to switch brands and purchase an electric vehicle with a three-pointed star reports Cars Direct. Based on incentive bulletins seen by the publication, the German brand is offering an incentive bonus on MY 2023 electric vehicles. The EQS Sedan and...
Motley Fool
Why Lucid, Lordstown Motors, and Canoo Stocks Dropped Today
Lucid Group cut prices on some Air models by $7,500 this morning. The price cut -- termed an "EV credit" -- comes on the heels of similar price cuts at Tesla and Ford. Weaker EV stocks are suffering as the price war in electric cars becomes more obvious. You’re reading...
