swimswam.com
Tennessee’s Ellen Walshe Entered In Lisbon International Meet This Weekend
LCM (50m) The 2023 Lisbon International Swim Meeting begins on Saturday with several nations joining the local talent for the two-day competition. Portuguese athletes scheduled to compete include Miguel Nascimento and Diogo Ribeiro, the latter of which made waves last year at the World Junior Championships. There in Peru, Ribeiro...
swimswam.com
2025 World Aquatics Championships Moved from Russia to Singapore
The 12,000 seat Singapore Indoor Stadium will host the swimming portion of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, the third-straight edition that will be held in Asia. Stock photo via Erwin Soo/CC BY 2.0. World Aquatics (formerly FINA) announced on Thursday that the 2025 World Aquatics Championships will be moved from...
swimswam.com
LEN Champions League Day 7 Preview: Top Teams Look To Boost Lead
Recco’s fine win in Barcelona put the three top dogs on equal points, as the gap between them and their chasers grew to 7 points. Current photo via LEN. Recco’s fine win in Barcelona put the three top dogs on equal points – and thanks to the other results, the gap between them and their chasers grew to 7 points. This Tuesday might increase that difference as Olympiacos are definitely the favourite at home against Radnicki, while Barceloneta need to bounce back in Split against Jadran. This won’t be easy since the Croats are fresh from winning the big home clash against fellow CL team Jug, while Barceloneta could beat the other CL participant Sabadell only by penalties in the cup final.
swimswam.com
Group “B” Host Teams Falter of LEN Champions League On Day 7
After wins, Brescia, Novi Beograd, Ferencvaros and Jug now enjoy a big advantage at the halfway mark in the prelims. Current photo via LEN. None of the teams playing at home could claim a point – and the four winning sides, Brescia, Novi Beograd, Ferencvaros and Jug now enjoy a bigger advantage at the halfway mark in the prelims.
swimswam.com
US Center for SafeSport Closes the Case on World Champion Swimmer Trenton Julian
The Mission Viejo Nadadores have revealed that the US Center for Safesport case against Trenton Julian has been "administratively closed" Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The Mission Viejo Nadadores have revealed that the US Center for Safesport case against Trenton Julian has been “administratively closed” and that all temporary...
swimswam.com
Big Three Show No Mercy On Day 7 of LEN Champions League
Recco, Barceloneta and Olympiacos all claimed big wins and enjoy a 10-point lead ahead of the teams sitting in the non-qualifying spots at the halfway mark. Current photo via LEN. Courtesy: LEN. As expected, Recco, Barceloneta and Olympiacos all claimed big wins and enjoy a 10-point lead ahead of the...
swimswam.com
Olympian Michelle Weber Relishes Midmar Mile Return After English Channel Crossing
Weber won the elite women’s title at the aQuellé Midmar Mile in 2016 and 2021 and believes that having swum the race since she was a child gives her an edge. Current photo via Roxanne Martin. Courtesy: KJO Media. 8 February 2023 – Thousands of swimmers are headed...
swimswam.com
World Champion Summer McIntosh Is Scheduled to Swim at Orlando Sectionals This Week
16-year-old Summer McIntosh, the defending World Champion in the 200 fly and 400 IM, is scheduled to open her 2023 season this weekend in Orlando. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 Southern Zone Sectional Championships (Orlando) February 9-12, 2023. Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida. Long Course Meters (50 meters),...
John Isner sweeps tiebreakers in straight-sets win at Dallas
In a match without any service breaks, John Isner had 22 aces in a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) win over Chun-Hsin Tseng on Tuesday night in the Dallas Open.
swimswam.com
Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp
Australian Event Camps kicked off this weekend and both Cate and Bronte Campbell were seen on deck after taking most of 2022 off of racing. Archive photo via Jack Spitser. As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.
swimswam.com
Greek Age Record-holder Apostolos Siskos Commits to Harvard for 2024-25
Greek backstroker Apostolos Siskos has confirmed his verbal commitment to Harvard for 2024-25. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
World Aquatics Suspension of Evengy Rylov Ends; “No Update” on Russia and Belarus
Evgeny Rylov's suspension from World Aquatics competition ended in January, though the organization says they have no updates on the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes at large. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. World Aquatics (formerly known as FINA) has confirmed that the 9-month suspension of Russian swimmer Evgeny...
swimswam.com
Europe, USOPC React to IOC’s Russia Plan; Belarus Anti-War Athletes Want Reinstatement
Nordic and Baltic countries have rejected the IOC's plan for re-entry of Russian athletes into global sports; so too has the mayor of Paris, the 2024 Olympic host city. As Russia and Belarus explore a sporting move to another continent (most strongly Asia, but more recently with invites to Africa), their old sporting continent Europe is ramping up conversations about future participation of the countries after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
swimswam.com
Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Day 1 Results – Swimming
Khelo India Youth Games Jo Ki 11 Venue Par Ho Rha Hai Usme Swimming Ke Events 7th Feb Se 11 Feb Ke Beech Me Hone Ja Rhe Hai. Khelo India Youth Games Jo Ki 11 Venue Par Ho Rha Hai Usme Swimming Ke Events 7th Feb Se 11 Feb Ke Beech Me Hone Ja Rhe Hai. Iss Baar Ke Khelo India Youth Games Me 5000 Se Bhi Jyada Athletes Participate Kar Rhe Hai And Is Baar Jo Medals Ke Number Hai Wo 1936 Hai.
swimswam.com
Nebraska Secures Verbal Commitment From Hungarian Beatrix Tanko (2023)
Beatrix Tanko is set to join the University of Nebraska this fall, making her the fourth international athlete of the class. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Week 14: Swimming & Diving Athletes of the Week
The Southeastern Conference announces Weekly Honors for Week 14 of the 2022-23 swimming & diving season.
swimswam.com
KIYG 2023 Me Maharashtra Ko Mila Uska 100th Medal
Madhya Pradesh mein chal rhe Khelo India Youth Games 2022 mein Maharasthra ki team ne 100-medals ke mark ko cross kar liya hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Madhya Pradesh mein chal rhe Khelo India Youth Games 2022 mein Maharasthra ki team ne 100-medals ke mark ko cross...
swimswam.com
Belgavi Me Sunday Se Start Hogi Super Being Championships
Super Being Championship ke second edition mein participate krne ke liye fitness enthusiasts Belagavi mei gather hone wale hai Sunday ko. Stock photo via Andrea Masini/Deepbluemedia. Super Being Championship ke second edition mein participate krne ke liye fitness enthusiasts Belagavi mei gather hone wale hai Sunday ko. Karnataka, Goa aur...
swimswam.com
Lauren Richards (2023) Commits to University of Chicago With Title-Worthy Times Already
With times fast enough to be competitive at a DI level, Richards is already projected to score at DIII NCAA Championships for the University of Chicago. Current photo via Lauren Richards. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For...
