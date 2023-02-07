Recco’s fine win in Barcelona put the three top dogs on equal points, as the gap between them and their chasers grew to 7 points. Current photo via LEN. Recco’s fine win in Barcelona put the three top dogs on equal points – and thanks to the other results, the gap between them and their chasers grew to 7 points. This Tuesday might increase that difference as Olympiacos are definitely the favourite at home against Radnicki, while Barceloneta need to bounce back in Split against Jadran. This won’t be easy since the Croats are fresh from winning the big home clash against fellow CL team Jug, while Barceloneta could beat the other CL participant Sabadell only by penalties in the cup final.

