ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

World Cup star Christian Atsu pulled alive from Turkey quake rubble

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FF1v9_0kf3bqiR00

Former World Cup star Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey.

“Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble,” Mustafa Ozat, vice president of the 31-year-old’s Turkish Super Lig team Hatayspor, told Radyo Gol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LB7zS_0kf3bqiR00
Former World Cup star Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the Turkey earthquake.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kX1rv_0kf3bqiR00
People walk past collapsed buildings after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, on Feb 6.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piSyA_0kf3bqiR00
Smoke rises from burning containers at a port in Iskenderun, Turkey, where the earthquake struck.
REUTERS

Ozat previously told BeIN Sports on Monday that several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble after the 7.8-magnitude quake, in which the death toll has climbed to about 5,000 across Turkey and Syria.

Atsu, who is originally from Ghana, joined Hatayspor in September after playing in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton, on loan from Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GCOr_0kf3bqiR00
“Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble,” said Mustafa Ozat, vice president of the Turkish Super Lig team Hatayspor.
Newcastle United

The former Newcastle United winger had just scored a last-minute goal Sunday to lead his Turkish team to victory.

He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019 and took part in the 2014 World Cup. In 2015, he won best player at the African Cup of Nations.

His team is based in the southern city of Antakya, which has been decimated by the powerful temblor.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
New York Post

Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake

A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
New York Post

Video shows child rescued from ruins of Syrian home destroyed by earthquake

Rescuers in Syria used a pickax, a jackhammer and a torch to rescue a young boy lodged in the ruins of his collapsed home after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region Monday. The stunning video of the rescue shows Syria Civil Defense members, known as White Helmets, working to save the boy named Ahmed, who was pulled out the rubble and covered in debris from his fallen home in the village of Qatma, just north of Aleppo. Ahmed, who had blood on his clothes and scrapes on his body, can be heard crying as a rescuer takes him in his arms.  White Helmets...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
The Independent

Turkey: Moment journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake

A journalist abandoned a live broadcast in Turkey to help a young girl to safety following a deadly earthquake.Yuksel Akalan, a reporter from A News, was live from the streets of Malatya when a shockwave struck.In broadcast footage, the sound of buildings collapsing can be heard in the background.Akalan then rushes to the aid of a woman and young girl who can be seen walking over rubble.Across Turkey and Syria, at least 5,100 people have died after an earthquake hit on Monday, 6 February.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleMoment father comforts girl pulled from rubble of building in SyriaThousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regions
Upworthy

Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey

Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
NBC News

Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria heavily damaged the historic hilltop castle in Gaziantep, Turkey, the city’s most famed landmark. Footage obtained by Turkish media shows damage to parts of the castle walls and watchtowers following the 7.8 magnitude quake.Feb. 6, 2023.
TheDailyBeast

New York City Student Loses His Little Nieces to Earthquake in Syria

Hussein Akoush, a 28-year-old college student in New York City, was sent into a “panic” when a friend in Syria texted him on Monday and told him that an earthquake had caused “massive destruction” to his hometown of Al-Atarib in northwestern Aleppo.“I saw the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.8. At this point, I realized it was huge,” Akoush, who grew up in Syria and moved to Turkey in 2016, told The Daily Beast. Immediately, he said, “I had to check in on my family in Syria. So I sent messages to all my sisters and my brother, but none...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Miracle baby born in Turkey earthquake rubble as mother trapped during labour dies

A newborn girl has been rescued from under a collapsed building in Syria, with its mother having given birth while buried under the rubble in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country and Turkey. The baby was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead.Footage shared online shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.The baby was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse on Monday in the small...
The Independent

British family’s baby monitor captures moment Turkey struck by powerful earthquake

A British family’s baby monitor has captured the moment a deadly earthquake struck Turkey.This video shows little Katelyn’s cot shaking as the area was rocked by the earthquake which was felt as far as Egypt.The family, from Hull, were on holiday in Turkey when the devastating event took place.Lemi Gezer says he was in Istanbul when the quake hit, but his wife Victoria and baby were in Adana, much closer to the epicentre.He immediately drove for 12 hours to reach his family, who were safe.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tamer Hassan tearful as he reveals he has ‘lost family’ in Turkey earthquakeLove Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after earthquakeTurkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivors
New York Post

Newborn with umbilical cord still attached pulled alive from Syria earthquake rubble

A newborn with her umbilical cord still attached was miraculously pulled alive from rubble in Syria after a devastating earthquake flattened their home — killing her mom and the rest of her immediate family, a relative said. Extended family members discovered the infant as they trawled through the remnants of the home in the northern Syrian town of Jindayris in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly 7.8-magnitude quake. “We heard a voice while we were digging,” a relative, Khalil al-Suwadi, told AFP. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my...
BBC

Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team

Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: ‘Joy Beyond Belief’ as Syrian Rescuers Unearth Entire Family From Rubble

In the wake of a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that razed neighborhoods and flattened buildings in Syria and Turkey on Monday, more than 1,000 people were estimated to have died in Syria’s rebel-held northwest region alone, according to volunteer aid group Syria Civil Defense. But pockets of hope were found amongst the rubble, with an entire family being pulled safely from beneath their collapsed house by rescuers on Tuesday. Footage of the operation shared by Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, showed the rescue of what appeared to be four children and at least one adult man. Another video shared by a witness shows the full scale of a crowd of hundreds gathered to watch as each survivor emerges, with several of the children being held aloft to cheers. “A true miracle…the sounds of joy embrace the sky… joy beyond belief,” the White Helmets tweeted.A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief.An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy