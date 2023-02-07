Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United could demolish Old Trafford after Qatari takeover: report
Manchester United stadium Old Trafford could be razed to rubble, should a Qatari takeover happen to the Red Devils
CBS Sports
Champions League Power Rankings: Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea continue to slide; there's a surprise No. 1
Now then, where were we? Such was the brisk nature of this season's Champions League group stages, concluded in a hurry to make room for the World Cup, that it rather feels like the games that got us here have been lost to the sands of time, obliterated by events in Qatar.
Report: Napoli Interested In Chelsea Striker Armando Broja
Napoli have an interest in replacing Victor Osimhen with Chelsea striker Armando Broja.
Man Utd ‘ready to launch £107m Victor Osimhen transfer bid with Napoli striker seen as Harry Kane alternative’
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly ready to launch a £107million bid for Victor Osimhen. That’s as they look for striker alternatives to Harry Kane this summer. Erik ten Hag is keen on boosting his attacking options once he has money to spend. And the Mail claims Osimhen has emerged...
Man Utd cut three stars from Europa League squad but Van de Beek keeps place and new signings added ahead of Barcelona
MANCHESTER UNITED have announced their Europa League knockout squad for the Barcelona clash with three players being cut for January signings. Departed stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Axel Tuanzebe and Martin Dubravka were all dropped from the Red Devils' 25-man list. They have made way for January arrivals Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst...
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Premier League table & Champions League race after Man Utd draw with Leeds
Manchester United's charge towards the Champions League stuttered as they drew with Leeds United, so what does it mean for the top four battle?
Chelsea predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Predicting the Chelsea starting XI Graham Potter could pick to face West Ham
BBC
Transfer news: Reds keen on Toffees defender Branthwaite
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail), external. The Reds are also interested in Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25 alongside Arsenal and Newcastle. (Caught Offside),...
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's PSG exit request; Man Utd handed De Jong boost
Thursday's football transfer rumours include PSG and Kylian Mbappe, Man Utd, Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland & more.
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd & Liverpool fight for Kolo Muani; Man City's Bellingham worry
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world.
LAFC agree loan deal with Chelsea for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Los Angeles FC have agreed a deal in principle with Chelsea to loan forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 90min understands. The Gabonese striker is unhappy with his current situation at Stamford Bridge, where he's started just four of his 11 Premier League appearances so far this season since joining from Barcelona. It's...
Lionel Messi an injury doubt for PSG vs Bayern Munich first leg
Lionel Messi has picked up a hamstring injury and is a doubt to feature in Paris Saint Germain's first injury doubt for PSG - Bayern Munich.
Joan Laporta confirms how much salary Barcelona plan to cut in 2023
Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona's plans to cut salary in 2023.
Tottenham Captain Out For Six To Eight Weeks With Knee Ligament Injury
Hugo Lloris sustained ligament damage during Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.
Carlo Ancelotti offers updates on Karim Benzema & Eder Militao before Club World Cup final
Carlo Ancelotti offers updates on Karim Benzema & Eder Militao's injuries before the Club World Cup final.
gamblingnews.com
PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Odds, Time, and Prediction
Under 2.5 Goals-112 *Odds taken from bet365 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Last season, PSG reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they got stopped by Real Madrid, who then went on to win the trophy. This time, the Parisians have much higher ambitions. They want to win the 2022-23 Champions League, which is why you can be 100% certain they’re going to go all-in against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Paul Mitchell to leave Monaco sporting director role
Paul Mitchell is set to leave his role as Monaco sporting director in the summer.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0