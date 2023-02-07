ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
The US Sun

Angry Liam Gallagher demands whole of Premier League investigated after beloved Man City charged with financial breaches

LIAM GALLAGHER demands all Premier League clubsbe investigated after Manchester City were charged with alleged breaches of financial regulations. The Oasis frontman and brother Noel are arguably City's most famous fans. The singer also described Prem bosses as "big bullies" amid the ongoing investigation, which involves more than 100 alleged...
sportszion.com

“We’re talking about a decade of alleged abuses” Man City’s Premier League rivals demand club be relegated if FFP rule were breached

Manchester City is accused of over 100 allegations which include fake information regarding the balance sheet and transfer policy. The Citizens also manipulated the salary structure of key players which came to light through a severe investigation over four years. The blue side of Manchester has moved to assure relevant...
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy