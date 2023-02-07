Read full article on original website
Man City ‘expect Pep Guardiola will QUIT before club are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches’
MANCHESTER CITY expect boss Pep Guardiola will have left the club before they are punished for over 100 financial rule breaches, according to reports. On Monday, a bombshell announcement by the Premier League saw the champions be charged with financial offences into triple digits. The charges relate to financial information...
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Angry Liam Gallagher demands whole of Premier League investigated after beloved Man City charged with financial breaches
LIAM GALLAGHER demands all Premier League clubsbe investigated after Manchester City were charged with alleged breaches of financial regulations. The Oasis frontman and brother Noel are arguably City's most famous fans. The singer also described Prem bosses as "big bullies" amid the ongoing investigation, which involves more than 100 alleged...
Manchester City could replay entire seasons as punishment for alleged financial breaches, according to Premier League
The Premier League handbook states that league games affected during the period should be replayed if financial breaches are proven
Have Man City been charged for FFP before?
Reviewing Man City's history with FFP. The clubs has been here before.
Premier League table & Champions League race after Man Utd draw with Leeds
Manchester United's charge towards the Champions League stuttered as they drew with Leeds United, so what does it mean for the top four battle?
“We’re talking about a decade of alleged abuses” Man City’s Premier League rivals demand club be relegated if FFP rule were breached
Manchester City is accused of over 100 allegations which include fake information regarding the balance sheet and transfer policy. The Citizens also manipulated the salary structure of key players which came to light through a severe investigation over four years. The blue side of Manchester has moved to assure relevant...
Vincent Kompany hits back at Man City critics after financial breach allegations
Vincent Kompany hits back at Man City critics after financial allegations .
Chelsea star Ben Chilwell ‘wanted by Man City’ as they target transfer for new left-back after Joao Cancelo exit
BEN CHILWELL has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, according to reports. The Chelsea full-back is wanted by City with Joao Cancelo's future at the club uncertain after his falling out with Pep Guardiola. According to Fabrizio Romano, who was writing in his column for CaughtOffside, City have...
Man City FFP charges: Are they confident of avoiding sanctions?
Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League with 101 breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations, but they are bullish and confident that an independent commission will prove there has been no wrongdoing.
Man City predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's PSG exit request; Man Utd handed De Jong boost
Thursday's football transfer rumours include PSG and Kylian Mbappe, Man Utd, Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland & more.
Man City manager Pep Guardiola threatens to leave club over FFP breaches in Premier League
Pep Guardiola is not happy with what he is seeing with the club with whom he has a prolonged love story after Man City was charged with breaching over 100 Financial Fair Play regulations. The Spanish footballing genius is a perfectionist in all aspects and he could potentially well leave...
Man Utd targeted by Qatari takeover hopefuls with Erik ten Hag promised transfer backing - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's papers... Qatari investors are planning an incredible mega-money swoop for Manchester United and want to give manager Erik ten Hag the financial backing to lead the club back to the top, Sportsmail can reveal. Everton head coach Sean Dyche will scoop...
Premier League chiefs arrive for showdown with Man City over 115 FFP breaches with rivals demanding they get kicked out
PREMIER LEAGUE chiefs have arrived for crunch talks in central London with every club reportedly wanting Manchester City CHUCKED OUT of the league. It's the first of a two-day series of meetings with every club and the Prem board present in the capital. City's representatives will sit down and discover...
Man Utd takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes next steps in bid process
Man Utd takeover latest: Sir Jim Ratcliffe recruits banking firms to assist bid.
How Arsenal could benefit from Man City FFP sanctions
Arsenal are one of the teams that will be looking very intently at Manchester City's FFP charges and wondering what there is to gain.
Man Utd takeover: Qatari consortium readying bid to buy club
A Qatari consortium are preparing a takeover bid for Manchester United.
Pinto claims Zaniolo 'has to ask himself some questions' after only two clubs made offers
Zaniolo grew more and more frustrated at Roma and after requesting to leave the club, he received death threats and was forced to call the police after angry fans turned up at his house.
Erik ten Hag 'proud' of Man Utd player for impact vs Leeds
Erik ten Hag picks out one Manchester United player for special praise following his performance against Leeds.
