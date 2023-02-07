Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Yardbarker
Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen
Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
‘It’s not a fine!’ – Erik ten Hag apologises for turning up late to Man Utd press conference
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag apologised to reporters after he arrived late for a press conference. The Dutchman has made a particular point about discipline and being late already this season - dropping Marcus Rashford after he missed a team meeting due to oversleeping. Rashford started on the bench...
Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
Lionel Messi Wears No.10 Jersey For PSG As Neymar Reverts To No.11 In Coupe de France
Messi has worn no.30 in every Ligue 1 and Champions League appearance for PSG since joining from Barcelona in 2021.
Supercomputer predicts Wednesday’s football scores including Man Utd vs Leeds, Real Madrid and Sunderland vs Fulham
THREE big games are set to take place on Wednesday evening as fans are given a choice between Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup action. Man Utd prepare to face off against Leeds twice in four days - the first of which comes at Old Trafford. Erik ten...
Erik ten Hag on Man Utd's 'unacceptable' first half performance vs Leeds
Erik ten Hag discusses Manchester United's 'unacceptable' first half performance in the 2-2 draw with Leeds on Wednesday.
Man Utd vs Leeds rivalry: Why is it a derby?
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
BBC
Transfer news: United to make room for Kane
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Man Utd wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho dines out with family and agent as he closes in on quadruple-your-money deal
MANCHESTER UNITED star Alejandro Garnacho joined his agent for a bite to eat as they close in on his new QUADRUPLE-your-money contract. The 18-year-old Argentine has burst into the first-team this season under Erik ten Hag, scoring two goals and producing two assists. Reports emerged last month that United were...
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Man Utd fans sing Man City’s cheeky chant against Leeds to taunt rivals as they face RELEGATION from Premier League
MANCHESTER UNITED fans aimed a cheeky chant at rivals Manchester City amid the threat of relegation. During their 2-2 draw against Leeds, the Red Devils faithful could be heard singing: "City's going down with a billion in the bank." It comes after City were charged by the Premier League with...
Erik ten Hag 'proud' of Man Utd player for impact vs Leeds
Erik ten Hag picks out one Manchester United player for special praise following his performance against Leeds.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Arsenal will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Brentford on Saturday. Here's how they could line up.
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag makes worrying admission over Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has made a worrying admission over Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. Martial has endured a difficult season riddled with injuries and he once again finds himself unavailable for Manchester United’s upcoming game against Leeds. Usually, injury-prone players suffer recurring injuries of the same issue, but Ten...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds
I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
